UPDATE: Officers involved in shooting on I-75 in Moraine, police confirm; NB lanes remain blocked

UPDATE @ 9:30 a.m.:

Moraine police confirm the incident on northbound I-75 Wednesday morning is an officer-involved shooting that continues to block the northbound lanes through Montgomery County, according to a police spokesperson.

>>PHOTOS: Crash, shots fired investigation on NB I-75 in Moraine Wednesday morning

The incident was first reported as a crash involving multiple vehicles, including one that overturned on northbound I-75 near the Dryden Road exit around 5:45 a.m.

Shortly after police arrived on scene, officers reported a person inside the overturned car had a weapon, police scanner traffic indicated. Shortly after reporting the armed person in the car, police reported shots were fired, according to police scanner traffic.

The police spokesperson did not release any additional information, however police will release new details around 10:30 a.m. with more updates to come in the afternoon.

It was not known if anyone was hit by gunfire or if any injuries were reported in the crash.

>> Shooting victim walks into Dayton Children’s Hospital; Police investigate

A lengthy closure is expected as crews investigate. Two lanes of southbound I-75 were also shut down for a portion of the morning but had reopened by 9 a.m., according to Ohio Department of Transportation cameras.

We are working to learn more and we will update this story as new details become available.

Sky 7 Drone Footage | Chuck Hamlin/Staff

Sky 7 Drone Footage | Chuck Hamlin/Staff

Sky 7 Drone Footage | Chuck Hamlin/Staff

Sky 7 Drone Footage | Chuck Hamlin/Staff

Dontre Drexelius/Staff

Dontre Drexelius/Staff

Dontre Drexelius/Staff

Dontre Drexelius/Staff

Dontre Drexelius/Staff

Contributed Photo/iWitness7 Viewer

Contributed Photo/iWitness7 Viewer