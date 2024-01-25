I-75 closed near SR 52 in Pasco due to ‘suspicious incident,’ troopers say

A stretch of Interstate 75 near State Road 52 in Pasco County was closed in both directions Thursday morning due to a “suspicious incident,” troopers said

Troopers closed the interstate about 8:40 a.m. due to an incident near SR 52, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Southbound traffic was being diverted at Exit 293 and northbound traffic was being diverted at Exit 282. Troopers were also blocking access to the interstate from SR 52.

The Highway Patrol did not immediately release any additional details.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.