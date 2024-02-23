About 75% of CSU Pueblo faculty experience economic stress, survey finds

Ninety-three percent of Colorado State University Pueblo faculty members have supplemented their salaries out of necessity and 51% of them have done so by taking a second job, according to a recently published survey.

Heidi Reynolds-Stenson, a CSU Pueblo associate professor of sociology, collaborated with the CSU Pueblo Faculty Senate and American Association of University Professors chapter to design and publish a survey highlighting the financial challenges that faculty members face.

Reynolds-Stenson told the Chieftain that the survey's findings were not surprising to faculty, but she hopes they will lead to a positive change.

"We all knew that (faculty were struggling) from our own experiences and from talking to colleagues — but to see the numbers and to see it aggregated in that way... I think it was really powerful and worth doing for that reason," she said.

In addition to the 51% of CSU Pueblo faculty that reported taking a second job to supplement their salary, 75% reported assuming additional responsibilities — like teaching summer classes — at the university. About 29% reported borrowing from family or friends to supplement their income.

When asked about housing, 55% of home-owning respondents said they cut expenses within the past year to pay their monthly mortgage. Additionally, 65% of renting respondents said they cut expenses to pay rent.

Medical care is one of the expenses that 49% of survey respondents said they'd cut from their personal budget. About 39% reported foregoing trips to a doctor or specialist, 27% reported foregoing mental health care and 27% reported foregoing dental care.

About 45% of respondents said they would not likely be able to pay medical bills in the event of a "major unexpected medical expense," according to the survey.

While the number of respondents to the survey includes less than 32% of CSU Pueblo's total faculty, 88% of the respondents are full-time faculty. Sixty-seven percent of respondents have a doctorate degree and 33% have a master's degree.

However, 20% of respondents living in the city of Pueblo said they have a household income below the median $46,766. About 65% of those living in Pueblo West are below the median of $75,286. Forty-seven percent of all respondents said they owe an average of over $83,000 in student loans.

Jonathan Rees, president of CSU Pueblo's AAUP chapter, said the most striking statistic in the survey was that 75% of respondents reported some degree of financial stress.

"We are some of the most dedicated people with enormous expertise based on our long time it took to get us graduate degrees and we shouldn't feel this way," Rees told the Chieftain. "I think that anyone who works full-time at a university should at least have a comfortable life."

About 60% of respondents reported feeling "anxious" about their financial situation, 53% reported feeling "burned out," and 46% reported feeling depressed.

"My hope is that this survey convinces our administration to move faculty economic concerns way up the priority list... If we explain how bad the problem is, then maybe we won't be the last thing they worry about when they are putting together next year's budget," Rees said.

Reynolds-Stenson presented the survey at a CSU Board of Governors meeting on Feb. 8. She said she also had a brief conversation with newly elected CSU Pueblo President Armando Valdez and hopes to meet with administrators to address issues discussed in the survey.

CSU Pueblo released a statement in response to the report on Feb. 20.

"At the most recent CSU Board of Governors meeting hosted in Pueblo, CSU Pueblo modeled fiscal year 2025 budget scenarios, which included a 3% increase for all employee groups," the statement reads. "Campus budgets are complex, but CSU Pueblo is committed to maintaining a high level of transparency and shared governance throughout the budgeting process."

