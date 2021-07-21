I-75 driver pointed gun in road-rage incident, state police say

Jul. 21—Michigan State Police are investigating another reported road-rage shooting Tuesday on Interstate 75 in Detroit.

Troopers were called to the northbound lanes near Grand River at about 11:30 a.m. A driver reported a motorist in a black pickup truck had pointed a pistol at the vehicle, state police said on Twitter.

The victim provided troopers with information on the suspect, whom they interviewed about the incident, according to the post.

"There were no injuries or shots fired," state police said. "Troopers are continuing to investigate this incident and will submit the report to the Prosecutor's Office."

The incident follows numerous road-rage shootings on regional freeways in 2021.

Early Friday, a driver told MSP he was shot on eastbound M-14 near Interstate 275 in Plymouth Township.

Days earlier, two people reported they were shot on Interstate 96 in Detroit.

This month, two "side-swiping" each other near Interstate 94 led to a shooting on Interstate 696, state police have said.

The violence recently pushed Detroit and state police to announce they planned to boost road patrols this summer. The multijurisdictional effort is named "Operation Brison" after a 2-year-old boy was fatally shot on I-75 in June in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity.