With 75% institutional ownership, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is a favorite amongst the big guns

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Every investor in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions own the lion's share in the company with 75% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Emerson Electric.

See our latest analysis for Emerson Electric

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Emerson Electric?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Emerson Electric already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Emerson Electric's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Emerson Electric. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc. with 9.3% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.5% of common stock, and State Street Global Advisors, Inc. holds about 4.3% of the company stock.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Emerson Electric

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Emerson Electric Co.. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own US$418m worth of shares. Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 25% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Emerson Electric (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Two Wall Street Powerhouses Hit by the Fall of Billionaire Adani's Empire

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani saw his net worth melt by tens of billions of dollars in a matter of days. Last September, Adani became by far the richest man in Asia and the second richest man in the world behind Elon Musk with a fortune estimated at $150 billion. This fortune is currently valued at $59 billion as of Feb. 4, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It has melted a total of $91 billion in six months.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Still Look Cheap Despite This Year’s Rally

    It might be obvious to point out that an important part of the investing game is to find the stocks that are undervalued — that is, the companies with sound fundamentals that the market is presently not fully appreciating. Luckily for investors, after 2022’s widespread carnage, there are still plenty of names out there still at relatively depressed levels. In fact, even after the strong rallies seen in the year’s opening stretch, such was 2022’s merciless bear, there are scores of stocks out the

  • Adani shares dive again as Indian opposition stages demos

    Investors dumped more Adani stock on Monday as India's opposition staged protests calling for a full enquiry into allegations of major accounting fraud at the country's biggest conglomerate.The main opposition Congress party, which has called for a "serious investigation" by the central bank and regulator, on Monday staged protests including in New Delhi and Mumbai.

  • This Recession Indicator Has Been Foolproof for 70 Years: Here's What It Says Happens Next

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all entered respective bear markets and produced their worst returns since 2008. The abysmal performance of these core stock indexes has a lot of investors asking whether a U.S. recession is unavoidable. Unfortunately, there is no crystal ball that allows us to look into the future and know with concrete certainty whether a recession is coming.

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Just Keep Raising Their Dividends. Time to Buy?

    Lower share prices are increasing dividend yields, and many of these dividend payers are solid companies that are earning enough to keep boosting those dividends even in this uncertain economy. Three dividend stocks that continue to increase their payouts despite lowered share prices are Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR).

  • 3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market

    If you're looking for high-growth stocks that have been beaten down and could take off in the next bull market, you've come to the right place. While no one knows if the stock market has hit bottom yet, it certainly feels that way. A team of Motley Fool contributors recently sifted through the market's rubble to find three promising growth stocks that are due to rebound.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks I Can't Wait to Buy In February

    My goal is to grow my passive income from dividends and other sources to eventually cover my expenses. Two dividend stocks I can't wait to buy this month are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN.A)(NYSE: CWEN).

  • With 64% ownership of the shares, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of The Walt Disney Company ( NYSE:DIS ), it is important to understand the...

  • My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    The three stocks below have become part of the elite group of Dividend Kings. You can take comfort in that remarkable history, which indicates dividends have remained a priority for management in all kinds of economic environments. Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) sells basic items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, and deodorant.

  • Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 dividend challengers by yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Challengers List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Dividend Challengers are companies that have raised their dividends for five years or more. These companies […]

  • 3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

    There's no guarantee these stocks will split this year. But their share prices are certainly high enough to do so.

  • Warren Buffett's Advice for Investing in a New Bull Market

    Happy days are here again. Maybe. Hopefully. The S&P 500 is up close to 16% above its previous low set on Oct. 12, 2022. To reach the commonly accepted threshold for a new bull market, it only needs to rise another 4% or so.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While investors are in the trenches of a volatile stock market right now, that doesn't mean things will stay this way forever. Bear market periods are inevitable and have come and gone throughout the history of the stock market. Regardless of when the road ahead finally smooths out for investors, those who continued to snap up shares of wonderful companies at bargain prices can be well positioned for a future market recovery.

  • Medical Properties Trust Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Probably not, but there's a chance that it's one of the holdings of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), because it owns and leases quite a few such spaces as part of its business. At the core of the bull thesis for Medical Properties Trust is that people are always going to need healthcare, whether it's at a hospital or a clinical space. Right now, its collection of general acute care hospitals is worth around $14.8 billion in assets, and renting out those spaces is how it generated net income of $222 million in third-quarter 2022.

  • An economics researcher is warning that the next few decades could bring a massive stock market collapse

    US stocks are growing so fast, an epic wipeout is bound to happen over the next few decades, according to one bearish economic researcher.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer by Next Year

    These stocks have already increased significantly in 2023, and the trend appears poised to continue.

  • Where Will Altria Stock Be in 1 Year?

    Altria's (NYSE: MO) stock rose nearly 6% on Feb. 1 after its fourth-quarter report. The domestic tobacco leader's revenue (net of excise taxes) stayed nearly flat year over year at $5.08 billion but missed analysts' estimates by $70 million. Altria's bottom line beat suggested that its traditional tactics of raising prices, cutting costs, and buying back shares still enabled it to squeeze out higher earnings per share as declining smoking rates throttled its shipments.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Stocks Ready for Take Off in 2023

    It's not fun to see your portfolio lose value, but market corrections can lead to rare opportunities to invest in undervalued companies before their share prices rebound in the next bull market. While there are still headwinds in the economy that could weigh on stocks in the near term, a new bull market is coming (if not already here). If you have spare cash and want to add deep value stocks to your portfolio to boost your returns, here's why you might want to consider Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) and Qurate Retail Group (NASDAQ: QRTEA).