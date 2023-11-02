75 journalists killed in Ukraine since 2014, reports IMI

Journalists record the consequences of the shelling of Kyiv by Russian occupiers

Since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine in 2014, 75 journalists have lost their lives in Ukraine, the Institute of Mass Information (IMI) reported on Nov. 2.

Russia’s war against Ukraine has been marked by a disturbing pattern of crimes against journalists and the systematic erosion of independent journalism in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, said Kateryna Dyachuk, the head of the Freedom of Speech Monitoring Department at IMI.

This alarming trend has persisted even in the aftermath of the full-scale invasion in 2022, spreading its impact to areas under Ukrainian government jurisdiction, she said.

“Murders, kidnappings, threats, and arrests of media representatives are just a small part of the crimes committed by Russian occupiers against the media,” Dyachuk said.

According to the institute’s data, before the full-scale invasion from 2014 to 2022, seven journalists were killed in Ukraine. Three of them died while performing journalistic assignments, and four as participants in combat operations. All of them lost their lives in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Since Russia’s wide-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the institute claims that Russia has killed 68 journalists. Ten died while carrying out their professional duties, while 58 perished as participants in combat operations or due to Russian shelling and torture. Of these, 45 lost their lives as participants in combat operations, and 13 due to Russian shelling or torture.

IMI does not document the deaths of representatives of Russian propaganda resources on the occupied territories of Ukraine, as they are not engaged in journalistic activities, but rather provide informational support to military aggression.

Additionally, all of them enter the territory of Ukraine illegally, as mentioned in the report.

