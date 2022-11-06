75-year-old Ashland woman arrested after alleged 112 mph I-5 chase

Nov. 6—A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland.

Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car — allegedly driven by Elizabeth Katherine Essex of Ashland — traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. Essex allegedly failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when she passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.

During the pursuit, police spiked Essex's vehicle tires at least seven times, but she allegedly kept going, according to a post on the JCSO Facebook page. Essex allegedly drove without tires from Central Point to exit 14 in Ashland. At that point, police used a Pursuit Intervention Technique to stop the vehicle.

The incident occurred without injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

"Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon did a great job coordinating the multiple agencies leading to a successful and safe resolution of the pursuit," the post stated.

The sheriff's office also credited Oregon State Police, as well as Rogue River, Central Point, Medford, Phoenix, Talent and Ashland officers with assisting with the incident.

Essex was held in Jackson County Jail on Saturday without bail, according to the county inmate list.

