A 75-year-old Asian-American man was left brain dead following an assault and robbery in Oakland

Kelly McLaughlin
·3 min read
A woman holds a sign that reads &quot;love our people like u love our food&quot; at the End The Violence Towards Asians rally in Washington Square Park on February 20, 2021 in New York City. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, violence towards Asian Americans has increased at a much higher rate than previous years. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) reported a 1,900% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020.
A woman holds a sign that reads "love our people like u love our food" at the End The Violence Towards Asians rally in Washington Square Park on February 20, 2021 in New York City. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, violence towards Asian Americans has increased at a much higher rate than previous years. The New York City Police Department (NYPD) reported a 1,900% increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

  • A 75-year-old Asian-American man was attacked and robbed in Oakland on Tuesday.

  • Representatives from Oakland's Chinatown said the attack left the man brain dead.

  • A suspect has been arrested in the case but has not yet been identified.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A 75-year-old Asian-American man was critically injured in an assault and robbery in Oakland, California, on Tuesday, in an attack that left him brain dead, an official from the city's Chinatown community told KPIX.

Police announced an arrest in connection with the attack on Tuesday night, though neither the victim nor the person arrested has been publicly named.

In a statement sent to Insider, Oakland Police said the incident happened in the city's Adams Point neighborhood just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said an "altercation ensued" during the robbery, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Representatives from Chinatown told KPIX that the man was shoved during the robbery and sustained life-threatening injuries that have left him brain dead.

Neighbors told KPIX that the victim was taking his routine morning walk when he was attacked.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said in a statement shared with Insider that he was "saddened to hear of yet another violent attack on the elders" in the community.

"The trauma this causes has a ripple effect, on the victim, their family, and the entire community," Armstrong said. "My officers are dedicated to bringing those involved in this senseless crime and all crimes to justice."

Incidents of racism, bias, and intolerance against Asian Americans have skyrocketed across the United States since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accounts of hate tracked by the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, an Asian advocacy group, range from racial slurs to people getting punched or slashed in the face.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley told CBS News that Oakland Police recorded 18 crimes against Asian-Americans in neighborhoods around Chinatown in February.

Across the bay in San Francisco, an 84-year-old man from Thailand recently died after being knocked to the ground in an attack.

Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan is calling for more patrols to protect people from violence.

"We're so hoping that this kind of crimes and attack don't happen again," he told CBS News. "Not only to the Asian community. We just don't want that to happen to anyone at all."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Asian-American man left brain dead by robbery, assault in Oakland

    Authorities announced an arrest in the case but say it's not clear whether the attack was racially motivated.

  • Elderly Asian American man attacked in Oakland

    Police say a 75-year-old man who was using a cane was attacked while walking through his neighborhood in Oakland, California.

  • Arrest made in attack on 75-year-old Asian man in Oakland

    A witness to the crime says he felt "tears of anger," and called the attack and robbery a "coward move" against a defenseless man. Police say they made an arrest in the case. Latest here:

  • London police arrested one of their own officers on suspicion of murder over the disappearance of a 33-year-old woman

    Sarah Everard was last seen in security footage walking home from a friend's flat in Clapham, south London, at 9:30 p.m. on March 3.

  • South Korean Olympic Skater Banned for Depantsing Fellow Athlete Moves to China to Compete

    A South Korean-born Chinese Olympic skating champion, who has been banned from the South Korean national team due to sexual harassment, might not be able to represent China during the upcoming Winter Olympics in February 2022. Under a new flag: Short track speed skating champion Lim Hyo-jun obtained Chinese citizenship to compete for China in 2022. Back in 2018, the 24-year-old athlete won gold in the 1500m and bronze in the 500m at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

  • After nearly 6 hours of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, only 3 jurors have been chosen to serve

    Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

  • 'She was running for her life': Mother of 4 wanted new life in America. But she died in deadly crash near US-Mexico border

    Carolina Ramírez Pérez was among the 13 migrants killed after their packed SUV collided with a semi truck near the U.S.-Mexico border last week.

  • NBC News hosts town hall on anti-Asian hate crimes, discrimination

    In an NBC News virtual town hall on Wednesday, Asian American advocates, journalists and celebrities will discuss the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, bias

  • Thieves Steal a $500,000 Richard Mille Watch From an LA Jeweler in Broad Daylight

    DBS Diamonds owner Shay Belhassen was eating lunch when he was approached by three men.

  • California murder suspect mistakenly released from custody

    A murder suspect was mistakenly released from custody in Southern California and remained at large Wednesday — despite a manhunt that shut down a major downtown Los Angeles freeway at rush hour — as prosecutors and two law enforcement agencies tried to deflect blame for the error. Steven Manzo, 23, was charged with fatally shooting a man in Long Beach in 2018. Manzo was arrested a year ago and had been incarcerated since then.

  • Teen Vogue's new editor apologizes over racist tweets amid staff concerns

    “I apologize deeply to all of you for the pain this has caused. There’s no excuse for language like that,” Alexi McCammond told Teen Vogue staff members in an email.

  • 2 brothers arrested in the Capitol insurrection were identified after giving an interview about the riot to a Finnish newspaper, FBI says

    Kevin Cordon, 33, and Sean Carlo Cordon, 35, were arrested on Tuesday morning and charged on a number of counts tied to the January 6 insurrection.

  • Minnesota Supreme Court rejects Derek Chauvin appeal, opening door for another murder charge in George Floyd's death

    The Minnesota Supreme Court ruling means a trial judge could reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death.

  • The French 13-year-old whose claim about her teacher later resulted in his beheading has admitted she lied

    Samuel Paty, a teacher near Paris, was killed by a radical Chechen teenager after showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed to students

  • Warner Bros.' strategy of releasing movies to theaters and HBO Max on the same day is very popular with consumers, according to a new survey

    The majority of respondents said they would be more likely to subscribe to a streamer if they could watch new movies the same day they hit theaters.

  • 'If we'd had guns I guarantee we would have killed 100 politicians': Accused Oath Keeper threatened to murder lawmakers in Capitol, court documents say

    Thomas Caldwell bragged about storming the US Capitol building, fighting cops, and stealing riot shields, according to messages prosecutors obtained.

  • Biden ends policy forcing asylum-seekers to 'remain in Mexico' – but for 41,247 migrants, it's too late

    The first group of asylum-seekers allowed to cross from a migrant camp in Mexico into the United States following Biden's repeal of the 'Remain in Mexico' policy arrives to Brownsville, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021. John Moore/Getty ImagesThe last residents of Mexico’s Matamoros refugee camp crossed the border into the United States on March 5 to request asylum. The migrants – many of them Central Americans fleeing endemic violence, poverty and corruption – will be allowed to stay in the U.S. as their cases move through the immigration court system. The exodus from the Matamoros camp, which once sheltered more than 2,500 asylum-seekers, marks the end of a Trump-era policy called the Migrant Protection Protocols. Commonly known as “Remain in Mexico,” the January 2019 policy forced 71,000 migrants who were detained along the U.S.-Mexico border back into Mexico to file for asylum and wait for many months while their claims were processed. The Trump administration claimed the Migrant Protection Protocols ensured a “safe and orderly process.” But it created a refugee crisis in Mexico, whose border cities were not equipped to house, feed and protect tens of thousands of refugees. Matamoros is one of many tent camps and Catholic shelters set up to serve this population. On President Joe Biden’s first day in office, the Department of Homeland Security suspended the Migrant Protection Protocols, and by late February asylum-seekers were being screened for COVID-19 and allowed into the United States. The change elicited enormous relief among the more than 15,000 migrants at that point stuck in the camps in northern Mexico. But the border reopened too late for most of the 41,247 migrants whose cases were rejected while they “remained in Mexico.” The Matamoros camp, next to the international bridge to the United States, Dec. 9, 2019. John Moore/Getty Images Dangers of waiting The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, where I research immigration enforcement, collects and analyzes government records procured through the Freedom of Information Act. Records we obtained from the Department of Justice show that 71,036 total asylum cases were filed from Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols, which lasted from January 2019 until January 2021. So far, 41,888 cases have been completed or closed. Of those, just 641 people were granted asylum or otherwise given shelter in the United States, an approval rate of 1.5%. In 2017, by contrast, 40% of asylum-seekers had their claims granted by a U.S. immigration judge. Of the 41,888 cases completed under the Migrant Protection Protocols, 32,659 asylum-seekers received a deportation order from an immigration judge – even though they were not physically in the United States. Most of these – 27,898 – received deportation orders because they did not appear for their immigration court hearing on the U.S. side of the border. There are many reasons migrants waiting in Mexico may not have made it to immigration court. One is the dangers of northern Mexico, where drug cartels and organized crime prey on vulnerable migrants. Matamoros is in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where rape, torture and kidnapping are so pervasive that the U.S. State Department has a “do not travel” advisory on the state. The nonprofit organization Human Rights First documented 1,544 cases of asylum-seekers who became victims of violence while they waited in Mexico. In one case, Customs and Border Protection returned a Salvadoran family to Mexico in May 2019 despite their expressed fear. In November 2019, the father was stabbed to death in Tijuana, leaving behind his wife and two children. “I told the judge that I was afraid for my children because we were in a horrible, horrible place, and we didn’t feel safe here,” his widow told the news outlet Telemundo. Another victim was a Honduran woman of the Garífuna Afro-Caribbean minority, who was kidnapped and raped in the city of Juárez while she “remained in Mexico.” And Vice Magazine reported on David, an asylum-seeker from Guatemala, who was kidnapped by a cartel five hours after he was sent back to Mexico in 2019. David escaped, but because the cartel had taken his paperwork, making an asylum claim became all but impossible. Asylum-seekers from the Matamoros refugee camp line up for bottled water on Dec. 9, 2019. John Moore/Getty Images Insurmountable obstacles Lack of legal counsel is another reason migrants waiting in Mexico might not have appeared at their U.S. court hearings or may have been denied asylum and issued a deportation order. Immigrants with an attorney are twice as likely to win their cases, and 99% of asylum-seeking families with an immigration attorney attend all their immigration court hearings. But it was much harder to get a U.S. immigration lawyer in Tamaulipas, Mexico, than in Texas in 2019. In fiscal 2020, only 14% of migrants forced to “remain in Mexico” had found an immigration attorney, compared with 80% of asylum cases for migrants inside the U.S. Without a lawyer, communicating with the American court system across an international border while living in a camp became a nearly insurmountable barrier. For example, migrants told BuzzFeed News that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement often filed incomplete or inaccurate paperwork, sometimes listing “Facebook” as migrants’ physical address. And without a lawyer, it was all but impossible for these migrants to receive crucial court notices. End of asylum “Remain in Mexico” made it nearly impossible for asylum-seekers to find safety in the U.S. But the asylum process can have profoundly unequal results – regardless of who sits in the White House. Asylum outcomes are often determined as much by which asylum officer or immigration judge decides the case as they are determined by merit. For instance, immigration judges in Atlanta reject, on average, 97% of asylum cases, while those in New York City approve, on average, 74%. A Cuban migrant discusses next steps in his asylum process under new Biden administration rules at a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Feb. 19. Paul Ratje / AFP via Getty Even though El Salvador and Honduras are among the five top countries in the world for violent deaths, typically courts deny more than 80% of asylum cases from those countries, in large part because the U.S. government has been reluctant to recognize gang persecution and domestic violence as grounds for asylum. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Political and economic instability in Central America is also driving children to flee the region. In the past two weeks, 3,200 unaccompanied minors have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border. “Remain in Mexico” handed asylum-seekers a difficult choice: Stay and hope to survive or lose your chance, however small, of a new life. Luck and perseverance paid off for the estimated 15,000 migrants who may now pursue their asylum claims from the relative safety of the United States. But for everyone else, there is no second chance.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Austin Kocher, Syracuse University. Read more:Migrant caravans restart as pandemic deepens the humanitarian crisis at the US-Mexico borderMigrants at US-Mexico border must get past cartels before their long journey ends Austin Kocher does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • After The Taping: Woman Whose Daughter Was Charged With Murder Hears Message From Victim's Parents

    Three women from Southern California, Di, Cheryl, and Jane, banded together in 2018 to search for answers after Cheryl’s 35-year-old son, Micah Holsonbake, went missing, Di’s son, 38-year-old James Kulstad, was shot and killed two weeks later, and two weeks after that, Jane’s 20-year-old daughter, Baylee Despot, disappeared. Micah, James, and Baylee became known as the “Bakersfield 3.” After partial remains identified as belonging to Micah Holsonbake were discovered in a local river late in 2018, his alleged assailants: the still missing Baylee Despot, and Thomas Queen were charged with murder, torture and kidnapping. Queen has pleaded not guilty to all charges. In part one of this two-part episode, “‘The Bakersfield 3’: The Gruesome Discoveries Two Years Later,” Jane says she was “in shock and disbelief” about the charges against Baylee, adding, “I felt that Cheryl might hate me.” “We’ve never blamed her or had any animosity toward her – even after learning about the potential for Baylee’s involvement,” says Cheryl. Watch the video above to hear more about how Cheryl and her husband, Lance, say they’ve been able to open the lines of communication with Jane since their appearance on Dr. Phil. Plus, what does Di say happened after the taping that has helped to bring her some peace of mind? The conclusion of this two-part Dr. Phil, “‘The Bakersfield 3’: Moms Confront Their Own Demons.” airs Wednesday. Check your local listing. WATCH: ‘Bakersfield 3’ Mom Says It Was ‘Surreal’ To Learn Missing Woman Was Charged With Her Son’s Murder If you have any information regarding the deaths of James Kulstad or Micah Holsonbake or the disappearance of Baylee Despot, please call Secret Witness at (661) 332-4040. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • Judge Isn’t Buying Undocumented Boogaloo Boi’s ‘Doting Dad’ Plea

    GoFundMeAn undocumented Dutch “Boogaloo Boi” arrested by the FBI on weapons and immigration charges is a good dad who just wants to be home in Virginia with his 6-year-old daughter, according to his lawyer.Meanwhile, he is comfortably riding out his time in federal detention with financial support from fellow members of the Boogaloo movement, a largely decentralized extremist movement that aims to overthrow the U.S. government by inciting a second civil war.In a decision handed down on Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent ordered Jaap Willem Lijbers, who pleaded not guilty, held without bail until his next court appearance set for Apr. 8.Four supporters showed up for Lijbers’ Tuesday court appearance, a close friend of his told The Daily Beast. A fifth supporter was supposed to be there but got rear-ended while driving to the courthouse and never made it, he said.Feds Bust Gun-Crazy Boogaloo Boi Who’s in the U.S. Illegally“ICE has a hold on the bond,” the friend said of Lijbers, 26, who traveled to the U.S. on a 90-day tourist visa in 2014 and never left. “If anybody wants to get him in a position to be able to bail out, they have to go through ICE.”As The Daily Beast first reported, the FBI raided Lijbers’ home in Tazewell County, Virginia last week, seizing a Radical Firearms RF-15 military-style rifle along with five magazines, one of which was loaded.According to a criminal complaint filed in Virginia federal court, Lijbers was a member of a private Facebook group that included Steven Carrillo, an infamous Boogaloo Boi and former Air Force sergeant charged in a series of politically motivated cop killings last June. The complaint alleges Lijbers had also been in direct contact with Benjamin Ryan Teeter, a North Carolina Boogaloo Boi who in December pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for attempting to provide material support to Hamas, and with Ivan Harrison Hunter, a Boogaloo Boi from Texas charged with rioting after shooting up a Minneapolis police station with an AK-47-style assault rifle during the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd.Using search warrants to subpoena social media records, the FBI identified a Facebook account under the name “Marvin Dorner” that had been in contact with Hunter and Teeter. In one set of direct messages, Lijbers—using the Marvin Dorner alias—discussed traveling to Minneapolis during the protests, according to the FBI. He was ultimately unable to go, and “pivoted” to attending local anti-government protests closer to home.The Boogaloos Are Pitching a Big Tent for Far-Right ViolenceAt one protest in Virginia, Lijbers told Hunter that he was the only one there armed with a gun, and that he had “discussed his rifle with one of the police present and that he basically ran security for the event.” He allegedly sent Hunter a photograph of himself holding a sign reading: “THE BIG IGLOO BOIS LAUGH IN THE FACE OF TYRANNY,” and followed up with a message that said, “I showed every cop that sign.” In another message, he sent Hunter a screenshot of a tweet showing him holding a rifle at the rally.“You could argue, since Jaap was an illegal immigrant, he didn't have gun rights,” said the friend. “I think that's the basis of the charge.”After two GoFundMe campaigns intended to raise money for Lijbers’ legal expenses were removed by the site for violating its terms of service, other Boogaloo Bois have tried to help Lijbers out during his pre-trial detention by putting “money on his books,” the friend added. It has enabled the Dutch national to make phone calls and purchase items from the jail commissary. The Dutch embassy has also been notified of Lijbers’ legal predicament, according to court records.The far-right Boogaloo movement is made up of various factions. While some members do in fact advocate for a “race war,” a significant portion are focused only on fomenting the wholesale collapse of the U.S. government.The friend, who insisted Lijbers does not consider himself to be a white supremacist, said Lijbers was hoping he “would just get a quick deportation, and it would be over with. And then we'd work on getting him back in the country through immigration lawyers, et cetera. And the way he was talking, it sounded like ICE was working with him to just make it a quick deportation. And then at the last minute, apparently they changed their minds.”Nancy Dickenson-Vicars, the federal defender representing Lijbers, argued unsuccessfully for his release, stating that Lijbers “would return to his residence... where he was living at the time of his arrest and resume parenting his six-year-old child, with whom he has a very close bond.” Although Lijbers and the child’s mom are no longer romantically involved, they maintain “an amicable relationship,” Dickenson-Vicars said in a bail motion.“He has the support of his child’s extended maternal family, who describe him as [an] excellent father to his child,” it says. “His residence is immediately adjacent to the home of his child’s maternal grandmother. The child spends part-time with her grandmother and part-time with Mr. Lijbers. A member of his child’s maternal family is willing to serve as third-party custodian for Mr. Lijbers,” who “has not been charged with any criminal or traffic offense since entering the country in 2014.”“What he focuses on is that he just wants to see his daughter, he just wants to be with his daughter,” said Lijbers’ friend, noting that although Lijbers is in the country illegally, his child is an American citizen. “He wants this over with as fast as possible. I don’t want to say, you know, that he’s scared or anything like that. But like, he definitely does not want to be in ICE custody. We are very much against ICE in general. We’re for open borders. Like, no Boogaloo Boi voted for Trump, at least not this time around. Though, I can't speak for the last time.”If convicted, Lijbers faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, plus deportation back to the Netherlands.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Woman exposes cheating boyfriend after receiving a bizarre 3 a.m. message: 'Wish the story wasn't real'

    It's hard to admit when your relationship has run its course. The post Woman exposes cheating boyfriend with fitness app data appeared first on In The Know.