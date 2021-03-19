75-year-old Asian woman fought off accused attacker. Now man is arrested, CA cops say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Summer Lin
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A man accused of attacking two older Asian people in San Francisco, including a 75-year-old woman who said she fought back, has been arrested, police say.

San Francisco police said in a statement that Steven Jenkins, 39, was arrested Wednesday and booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of elder abuse and assault.

Xiao Zhen Xie told KPIX — through her daughter Dong-Mei Li interpreting from Chinese — that she was waiting at a traffic light when a man punched her in her left eye, leading her to defend herself with a stick.

“Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Li said, according to the station. “The right eye still cannot see anything and still bleeding and we have something to absorb the bleeding.”

Police said they responded to a report Wednesday of Xie and an 83-year-old Asian man being attacked.

According to police, Jenkins got into a “physical altercation” around 30 minutes before the assault on the 83-year-old.

Jenkins was trying to get away from a security guard when police say he assaulted Xie.

Jenkins was detained by the guard before officers arrived and taken to a hospital “for an unrelated, prior medical condition,” according to police. Xie and the 83-year-old man had non life-threatening injuries and were also transported to a hospital, authorities said.

“Investigators are working to determine if racial bias was a motivating factor in the incident,” police said in a statement to McClatchy News. Both attacks were unprovoked, police said.

In a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday showing the aftermath of the attack, Xie is seen with an eye injury and holding an ice pack to her face. The accused attacker is seen with a bloodied face and handcuffed to a stretcher.

In the video, Xie is also crying and pointing with what appears to be a wooden board as the stretcher is wheeled away.

A surge in attacks on Asian Americans has been reported across the country during the pandemic.

From March 19, 2020, to Feb. 28, there were 3,800 reports of anti-Asian attacks or racism nationwide, with Asian women making up 68% of those targeted, according to Stop AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islanders) Hate.

Recommended Stories

  • Names of remaining four victims in Atlanta-area spa shootings released

    Three of them were shot in the head, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said. A fourth victim was shot in the chest.

  • A religious man with secret shame: Here's what we know about the Atlanta shooting suspect

    Robert Aaron Long's arrest stunned his church, where he was part of the student ministry.

  • Man used Grindr dating app in plot to kidnap, dismember gay men in Louisiana, feds say

    If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

  • Man suspected of drawing swastika in snow outside historic New York temple arrested

    Manuel Barrera was arrested Thursday after police said he returned to Temple Emanu-El to draw the anti-Semitic symbol in chalk.

  • Idaho lawmakers target COVID-19 rules even as they get sick

    A fourth lawmaker in the Idaho House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19 in less than a week’s time and just as the Legislature is debating a bill that would ban local governments from requiring that people wear masks. The increasing number of lawmakers out sick with the coronavirus has legislative leaders in the conservative state worried they may not be able to finish business in a timely fashion. “Of course I’m concerned,” Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke said Wednesday, before the announcement of the fourth COVID-19 diagnosis among his colleagues.

  • Anthony Edwards turned in historic 40-point outing in win over Suns

    Edwards on Thursday produced his first career 40-point game, reaching numerous accolades in the process.

  • Man arrested in assault on 2 Asian seniors in SF, police say

    A man is under arrest for unprovoked attacks on two elderly Asian victims near Market Street in San Francisco Wednesday, police said.

  • Atlanta police search for motive in spa murders as Asian Americans decry attacks

    Homicide detectives on Thursday weighed the possible motives of a gunman accused of fatally shooting several Asian women in Atlanta-area spas, as a U.S. lawmaker said the Asian-American community was "bleeding" from a recent surge in violence and discrimination. Robert Aaron Long has been jailed on charges of murdering four people at two day spas in Atlanta and four other victims at a massage parlor in Cherokee County, about 40 miles (64 km) north of the state capital, on Tuesday. The four victims in Atlanta and two of the dead in Cherokee County were women of Asian descent.

  • Maryland Asian Americans feel on guard for physical safety

    The mass shooting in Atlanta is having a chilling effect on the Asian community in Maryland as bias and hate incidents concerning Asian Americans continues to grow. Recently, as Gov. Larry Hogan pointed out, there has been an increase in Asian-related discrimination and hate incidents in Maryland and around the country. Angela Cabellon is the executive liaison for the newly formed Howard County Asian American and Pacific Islander Workgroup put in place by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to advise the County Council on issues that affect their communities.

  • Louisiana man allegedly used Grindr in attempt to kill and eat gay men

    Prosecutors allege 19-year-old ‘intended to dismember and keep parts of the victim’s body’

  • Team Biden’s First Big China Meeting Descends Into Chaos

    Frederic Brown/AFP via Getty The Biden administration’s first senior-level meeting with China quickly deteriorated into finger-pointing between Chinese and American officials, according to reporters present at the talks.Amid heightened U.S.-China tensions, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with their Chinese counterparts, State Councilor Wang Yi and foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi, in Alaska on Thursday. The U.S. officials stopped in Anchorage to attend the talks on their way back from trips to South Korea and Japan.In his opening remarks, Blinken reportedly criticized China for its treatment of Uyghur minorities, its cyber attacks against the U.S., and its tight grasp on Hong Kong.According to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, Jiechi responded by saying that the U.S. is the “champion” of cyber attacks, that it has a “deeply rooted human rights problem”—including its history of killing Black people—and that the country doesn’t represent “global public opinion.”🚨 Frosty opening to Biden delegation mtg with China. US is the champion of cyber attacks, doesn't represent global public opinion, and has history of killing blacks, Yang Jiechi tells @JakeSullivan46 and @SecBlinken. Yang says their opening remarks weren’t normal; mine neither.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021 CNN correspondent Kylie Atwood tweeted that, as camera crews were about to leave after opening remarks, Blinken asked them to stay because “he has more to add before they get down to work.”This first US-China meeting already off to a fiery start. After both sides give opening remarks, where China blasts US for a #of things including recent HK sanctions, @SecBlinken tells the cameras, which are leaving, to stay. Says he has more to add before they get down to work.— Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) March 18, 2021 The Alaska talks were to be a deciding factor on whether U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting next month, according to earlier reporting by Bloomberg. The fiery exchange on Thursday may have put the prospects of that meeting into question.In his testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee last week, Blinken said that “managing our relationship with China” was “the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century.”The Biden administration has yet to roll back Trump-era sanctions imposed on China, and Sullivan told the top Chinese diplomats on Thursday that while the U.S. does “not seek conflict” with China, “we welcome stiff competition, and we will always stand up for our principles, for our people, and for our friends,” according to Reuters. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Happiness Report: World shows resilience in face of COVID19

    The coronavirus brought a year of fear and anxiety, loneliness and lockdown, and illness and death, but an annual report on happiness around the world released Friday suggests the pandemic has not crushed people's spirits. The editors of the 2021 World Happiness Report found that while emotions changed as the pandemic set in, longer-term satisfaction with life was less affected. “What we have found is that when people take the long view, they’ve shown a lot of resilience in this past year,” Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs, one of the report's co-author, said from New York.

  • Asian woman fights off attacker on San Francisco street

    A 76-year-old woman from China who fought back against a man who punched her on a downtown San Francisco street corner said the unprovoked attack left her scared and traumatized. Xiao Zhen Zie told KPIX-TV in a tearful interview she was waiting to cross a downtown street on Wednesday when a 39-year-old man punched her without warning and for no reason, one of several recent attacks on elderly Asian Americans in the Bay Area. Speaking in her native Taishanese dialect that was translated by her daughter, Zie said she instinctively responded by hitting the man repeatedly with a wooden stick.

  • Chinese granny who fought off attacker in US praised for bravery

    The 76-year-old was waiting to cross the street in San Francisco when she was punched, reports say.

  • Allison Janney Says She Thinks 'Most of' the Reasons Mom Is Ending Are 'Probably Money'-Related

    "We sort of found out sooner than we thought we would," Allison Janney says of the Mom cast and crew learning the show had been canceled

  • The son of an Atlanta-area shooting victim says he's not buying the suspect's sex addiction excuse

    Randy Park also said that the suspect's family should take responsibility for how he turned out: "What did y'all teach him?"

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Best available players by position for Patriots to target

    The New England Patriots have spent big in free agency so far, but they may not be done. Here are the best available players they could target on the open market.

  • Hailey Baldwin says she 'lived enough life' by 21 to know marrying Justin Bieber was what she wanted

    The model and the musician got married in a New York City courthouse in 2018. A year later, they had a large wedding in South Carolina.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.

  • 'Great British Baking Show' contestants reveal what the judges and hosts are really like

    Former competitors told Insider about their real experiences with judges like Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry, and hosts like Noel Fielding.