75-year-old Fond du Lac man convicted of election fraud in 2020 election

FOND DU LAC – A 75-year-old man was sentenced to 15 days in jail and a fine of $3,500 after pleading guilty Thursday to felony election fraud.

Edward Malnar, of Fond du Lac, voted twice in the November 2020 election — in person in Wisconsin, and through an absentee ballot in Michigan, an investigation found.

In April 2022, a detective from the Fond du Lac Police Department spoke to Malnar at his residence regarding a referral from the Wisconsin Election Commission to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office about Malnar's suspected voting in two states, according to a criminal complaint.

Malnar told the Fond du Lac police officer he has a second residence in Michigan, and that he spends six months in Michigan and six months in Wisconsin during the year. He said "a couple years ago he may have voted in both states," but denied voting in both states for the 2020 election, according to the complaint. Malnar claimed the last time he voted in Michigan was four years ago.

In August, after an investigation found evidence of Malnar casting multiple votes in the 2020 election, the detective spoke to Malnar again over the phone. Malnar said he was at his residence in Michigan. He acknowledged that he had voted in person in Wisconsin in the November 2020 election, but said "he didn't recall if he voted in Michigan during that same election," the complaint says. The detective informed Malnar that he had copies of paperwork showing Malnar voted by absentee ballot in Michigan.

Malnar was also convicted of resisting or obstructing an officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney was the Republican nominee for attorney general in the November 2022 election but lost to incumbent Josh Kaul. In February 2022, he charged five people with felonies for registering to vote in the 2020 election from postal boxes rather than street addresses. Three of them — Lawrence Klug, Sam Wells and Jamie Wells — were convicted of misdemeanors. The other two, Markeis Carter and Jeffrey TeStroete, had charges dismissed.

Another Fond du Lac man, Donald Holz, was convicted of felony voter fraud and sentenced in August 2022 to 10 days in jail and fined $500 plus court costs for voting despite being on felony supervision for a 2019 drunk driving conviction. And a felony election fraud case filed in 2021 against one Fond du Lac man, Anthony Van Egtern, remains open.

“Fond du Lac County has now convicted five defendants of election fraud from the November 2020 election and the limited number of referrals and convictions speaks to the integrity of the process," Toney said in a statement. "We will continue to defend the foundation of our republic by ensuring every legal vote is counted equally. These convictions reflect the integrity of that process but do not represent a stolen election.”

