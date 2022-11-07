75-year-old leads cops on 112 mph chase — and blown out tires didn’t stop her, cops say

A 75-year-old driver led authorities on a high-speed chase on an Oregon highway and blew her tires out along the way, deputies said.

The woman was seen driving 112 mph on Interstate 5 near Merlin before midnight on Friday, Nov. 4, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

When deputies tried to pull her over, she wouldn’t stop, authorities said.

Deputies said they spiked her vehicle seven times.

The woman continued driving without tires until authorities forced her to stop by turning her car sideways in Ashland, nearly 50 miles southeast of Merlin.

She was taken into jail and faces charges of eluding a police officer and reckless driving.

Ashland is about 180 miles south of Eugene.

