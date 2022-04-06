75-year-old man accused of killing girlfriend’s son told authorities he acted in self-defense

A 75-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend’s son in Chesapeake said he acted in self-defense, court documents say.

“This was self-defense,” Melvin Perry told authorities, according to documents filed in Chesapeake General District Court.

Perry faces a second-degree murder and a firearm charge in the Monday night slaying of 42-year-old Franklin Henry — the son of Perry’s girlfriend.

Chesapeake police were called to Perry’s residence in the 1100 block of Gaston Court at 11:41 p.m. to find Henry, of Chesapeake, dead from a gunshot to the neck.

Police said Perry stayed at the scene and was taken into custody “without incident.” In an interview with police, Perry told investigators he “had shot the man for being disorderly in his bedroom,” court documents say.

The charges against Perry are the only serious ones on his record, according to the documents. Perry was previously charged with a few low-level misdemeanors, spread out between 1970 and 1990.

Perry appeared in Chesapeake General District Court via videoconference Wednesday morning. His case was ordered to be transferred to Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court — which handles cases involving family members, children and cohabitants — because Perry and his girlfriend lived together.

The homicide was one of two in Chesapeake on Monday.

