75-year-old man charged with murder after shooting, killing woman, Ga. deputies say

An elderly man is behind bars after being accused of killing a woman on Friday.

According to a Floyd County sheriff incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, on Friday just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at a home on Springdale Drive.

Officials said 75-year-old Will Ford shot and killed 60-year-old Harriet Ann Turner.

Deputies did not specify what led to the shooting or the nature of their relationship.

Ford was charged with malice murder, murder and aggravated assault.

