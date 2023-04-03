75-year-old man charged with murder after shooting, killing woman, Ga. deputies say
An elderly man is behind bars after being accused of killing a woman on Friday.
According to a Floyd County sheriff incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, on Friday just before 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person shot at a home on Springdale Drive.
Officials said 75-year-old Will Ford shot and killed 60-year-old Harriet Ann Turner.
Deputies did not specify what led to the shooting or the nature of their relationship.
Ford was charged with malice murder, murder and aggravated assault.
