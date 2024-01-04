75-year-old man killed in crash in Hermitage
A man from New Castle was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Hermitage Tuesday.
According to the Mercer County coroner, the crash happened on state Route 18.
David C. Chill, 75, was killed in the crash.
The Hermitage Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
