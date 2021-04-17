75-year-old man killed, shot multiple times. Charlotte police question girlfriend.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Marusak
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A 75-year-old man was fatally shot late Friday, and police said they took his girlfriend in for questioning.

Edward Theodore Moses was shot multiple times at a west Charlotte home and died at a hospital, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

“Preliminary information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that the victim was shot during a domestic related dispute,” police said in the release.

Police on Saturday said they were still investigating the circumstances of the shooting, and no charges had been filed.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in a home on Willow Street, police said. That’s off Old Steele Creek Road near Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Anyone with information is urged to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477.

Recommended Stories

  • Springtown math teacher ‘in love’ with student had sex with teen boy, authorities say

    A teacher who authorities alleged had years-long sexual contact with a student in Parker County was arrested on Friday.

  • 75-year-old woman hit, killed in parking lot

    A 75-year-old woman died Thursday after she was hit by a van in a parking lot in the Somerton section of Philadelphia, police said.

  • Teen couple accused of killing girl's father allegedly planned to run away together

    Aaron Guerrero, 18, and a 16-year-old girl were arrested in Salt Lake City after they were stopped for failing to pay a light rail transit fare.

  • Meghan Markle Is Watching Prince Philip's Funeral From Home as She Was Hopeful to Be Able to Attend

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex provided a wreath to be laid for Prince Philip — with a handwritten card from Meghan

  • New Celtics forward Jabari Parker will wear Ray Allen's number

    Jabari Parker signed with the Boston Celtics on Friday, and Celtics fans will immediately recognize the number he's wearing.

  • Court-Packing Bill Is an Attempt to Intimidate Sitting Supreme Court Justices

    In October 2020, shortly before the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a Siena/New York Times survey asked likely voters: “If Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court and Joe Biden is elected president, do you think that Democrats should or should not increase the size of the Supreme Court to include more than nine justices?” By a two-to-one margin — 58 percent to 31 percent — voters said they were opposed to Court-packing. If a strong majority of Americans oppose Court-packing — and a Court-packing bill doesn’t have votes to pass Congress — why did congressional Democrats go ahead anyway on Thursday and introduce a bill to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court from nine to 13? There are a few reasons. One is that the issue matters to the activist progressive base. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, the bill’s chief sponsor in the Senate, survived a primary challenge in 2020 and is firmly committed to doing whatever it takes to make the Left happy — even if it isn’t good politics for the Democratic Party in 2022 or 2024. A second reason for introducing the bill, of course, is that many Democrats are deadly serious about blowing up the Supreme Court if they ever think they really need to do it — and introducing a bill now is a necessary first step to get there. As Brian Fallon of Demand Justice, a left-wing judicial activist group, tweeted: “Even the sponsors would agree it doesnt have the votes yet. The point in introducing the bill is to build support for it, a project that will only be aided by bad rulings from this 6–3 Court.” Dan McLaughlin notes that congressional Democrats could be a couple of Senate seats away from having the votes to abolish the filibuster, which would be a prerequisite to packing the courts. But the third and perhaps most significant reason that Democrats introduced their Court-packing bill is to intimidate the Supreme Court in such a way that Democrats never really feel they need to pull the trigger on Court-packing. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell argued in a floor speech that the bill is all part of an ongoing effort to intimidate Supreme Court justices. He said on Thursday that with the Court-packing bill, the “Left wants a sword dangling over the justices when they weigh the facts in every case.” “Just like the last time the Democrats tried packing the Supreme Court, this scheme is meant to intimidate the justices into making liberal rulings,” Arkansas senator Tom Cotton wrote on Twitter. Roll Call reports that some congressional Democrats came very close to explicitly agreeing with that argument. “The Court needs to know that the people are watching,” Democratic congressman Hank Johnson of Georgia, a co-sponsor of the Court-packing bill, said at a press conference on Thursday. House Nancy Pelosi said she was taking a wait-and-see approach and has no intentions right now of bringing the bill to the floor. But as the bill’s lead sponsor in the House, Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, said on Thursday: “I believe that as events unfold, as the Court comes down with decisions destructive to a woman’s right to choose, as they come down with decisions destructive to the climate, as they come down with decisions destructive of civil liberties, I believe that the speaker and others will come along.” “The threats are the point,” McConnell said Thursday. “The hostage-taking is the point.”

  • An Ohio teen faces multiple charges after police arrested him for carrying an AK-47 throughout a Times Square subway station

    The teen was identified as 18-year-old Saadiq Teague. Police said Teague's father was fatally shot during a police pursuit in Columbus, Ohio last month.

  • IAEA confirms Iran has started enriching uranium to 60% purity

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has started the process of enriching uranium to 60% fissile purity at an above-ground nuclear plant at Natanz, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Saturday, confirming earlier statements by Iranian officials. The move has complicated talks aimed at reviving Iran's nuclear deal with major powers as it is a big step towards producing weapons-grade uranium. Iran had previously only reached 20% purity, and that was already a breach of the deal, which says Iran can only enrich to 3.67%.

  • Breonna Taylor’s mother blasts Black Lives Matter movement

    Tamika Palmer slams BLM Louisville and Kentucky state representative Attica Scott as frauds

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Latina grandmother assaulted on LA bus in anti-Asian attack

    A 70-year-old woman was getting off a bus in LA when another passenger dragged her to the other end of the vehicle and beat her, her son says

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • US says Russia was given Trump campaign polling data in 2016

    It was one of the more tantalizing, yet unresolved, questions of the investigation into possible connections between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign: Why was a business associate of campaign chairman Paul Manafort given internal polling data — and what did he do with it? A Treasury Department statement Thursday offered a potentially significant clue, asserting that Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant, had shared sensitive campaign and polling information with Russian intelligence services. Kilimnik has long been alleged by U.S. officials to have ties to Russian intelligence.

  • AOC ignores Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incessant Twitter pleas for a public ‘head to head’

    MTG says a debate ‘would be informative for the American People’ with her degree in business administration and AOC’s degree in economics

  • Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter

    The entrepreneur made her comeback on Friday (April 16), saying she had decided "to take the bad with the good"."Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once," she tweeted as she reactivated her account.

  • Can you still get Covid-19 after having the vaccine?

    Pfizer is 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease and Moderna is 94 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 disease

  • Judge blocks arrest of journalists covering Minnesota protests amid reports journalists rounded up

    Federal judge notes journalists were struck by projectiles, pepper-sprayed, and grabbed

  • From Asian hate crime to a minimum wage: 25 things Ted Cruz has voted against this year

    All the votes the Texas senator opposed in 2021 – including not one confirmation of a woman to the position of Cabinet secretary

  • Climate Change Is the Biggest Story on Earth. So Why Can’t Hollywood Make Good TV Shows and Movies About It?

    In the fall of 2020 my agent reported a surprising amount of interest from Hollywood in adapting my story for the screen—but this cooled off after the presidential election, when there appeared to be real danger of a coup, and came to a complete halt with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The television series Occupied, based on a storyline I conceived in 2012, was about climate change and oil production, but its principal attraction for viewers was likely that it was about a Russian occupation of Norway—a story with clear echoes in the somewhat distant past, reminding viewers of the German occupation of Norway during the Second World War. Climate change, however, is a grim reality we’re going to wake up to again tomorrow.