2 Buffalo cops charged with assault after video shows officers shoving 75-year-old man to the ground

ALBANY, N.Y. – Two suspended Buffalo police officers were charged with second-degree assault Saturday amid outcry over video showing officers shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said in a news conference.

Officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski pleaded not guilty to the charges and were expected back in court July 20 for a felony hearing, according to Flynn's office.

All 57 of the members of the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team resigned from the unit Friday after the two officers were suspended. The unit members have not quit the police department but have stepped down from the tactical unit.

Attorney Kelly V. Zarcone issued a statement from Martin Gugino, the man who was pushed to the ground, saying Gugino is "a longtime peaceful protester, human rights advocate, and overall fan of the US Constitution."

Gugino is in "serious but stable condition. He is alert and oriented," Zarcone said in the emailed statement. He requests privacy and that future protests remain peaceful.

Graphic video from WBFO shows the two officers pushing Gugino down as he approached them in a public square around an 8 p.m. curfew Thursday. Gugino stumbles back and falls, and the video shows him motionless and bleeding from his head.

"Our position is these officers were simply following orders from Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia to clear the square," Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President John Evans said. "It doesn't specify clear the square of men, 50 and under or 15 to 40. They were simply doing their job. I don't know how much contact was made. He did slip in my estimation. He fell backwards."

Asked about the resigning officers at a press conference that afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz he would be "disappointed" if they had in fact resigned.

"If they resigned, I'm exceptionally disappointed by it because it indicates to me that they did not see anything wrong with the actions last night," Poloncarz said.

The officer's actions quickly drew condemnation from around the state, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo who said the "incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."

During a press briefing Friday, Cuomo played video of the incident, watching it wide-eyed before questioning the officers’ actions.

"You see that video and it disturbs your basic sense of decency and humanity," Cuomo said.

"Why? Why? Why was that necessary? Where was the threat? It was an older gentleman. Where was the threat? And then you just walk by the person when you see blood coming from his head," he said, describing the scene.

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer called for an investigation, according to a statement reported by WIVB-TV.

"The casual cruelty demonstrated by Buffalo police officers tonight is gut-wrenching and unacceptable," John Curr, the Buffalo chapter director for the New York Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement, adding that it should be a "wake-up call" for city leaders to address police violence.

In its initial statement on the incident, the Buffalo Police Department said a person "was injured when he tripped & fell," WIVB-TV reported. A later statement posted on the department's Facebook page said two officers had been suspended without pay and an internal affairs investigation was underway.

Mayor Byron Brown said in a statement that he and the city's police commissioner were "deeply disturbed by the video." Brown also confirmed the officers' suspension and internal affairs investigation.

"After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, police leadership and members of the community, tonight's event is disheartening," Brown said.

Brown released a statement Friday saying that the city was aware of "developments related to the work assignments of certain members of the Buffalo police force."

Contingency plans were in place to ensure public safety, Brown said.

Five protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct, according to NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV. None of the police officers seen in the video has been criminally charged.

The Buffalo Police Department and the New York State Police did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's requests for comment on Thursday.