75-year-old man stabbed to death near Nutt's Pond, suspect in custody

Sep. 2—MANCHESTER — A 75-year-old man was fatally stabbed along a walking trail near Nutt's Pond on Friday in what authorities have labeled a suspicious death.

The victim, who has not been identified, died of apparent stab wounds. Manchester police tried to render him aid, according to a news release, but he was declared dead at the park.

Late Friday, the Attorney General's Office announced that Raymond Moore, 40, formerly of Forest, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing the older man with a knife.

Moore is being held for appearance Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North in Manchester.

"He got stabbed around eight times," said Evelyn Diaz, whose husband, Samuel, found the victim Friday morning and called 911.

Her husband told her he saw a knife right by the body on the trail, Diaz said, and had earlier passed a man who "looked really angry."

The walking trail was closed on Friday, and it is unclear when it will reopen. Police cruisers blocked off at least two entrances to the trail, including one on Gold Street and another on Bradley Street.

A woman, named Robyn, said she had been walking the trail about a half hour before the man was discovered.

"I could have been the person on that trail," said Robyn, who didn't want to give her last name.

"The Good Lord was looking out for me," she said.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation, officials said.