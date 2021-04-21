75-year-old man wearing ‘Jesus’ T-shirt missing after leaving southwest Fort Worth

A 75-year-old man remained missing Wednesday after he was last seen in southwest Fort Worth, police said.

Gary Byers was last seen about 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Ardenwood Drive in southwest Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said he was driving a white 2011 GMC Yukon with Kansas license plate 399-EZU.

Byers is about 5-foot-3, weighs 135 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt with the word “Jesus” on the front, red/white Kansas City Chiefs pajamas and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.