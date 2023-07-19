75-year-old says kick to groin stopped attempted robbery with fake gun, NY cops say

A 75-year-old says he defended himself during an attempted robbery, New York officials said.

On July 18, a 75-year-old man was walking to his car in a parking lot when a group of six attempted to rob him with a fake gun, according to a post on Facebook by the West Seneca Police Department.

The man told officials he was able to prevent the robbery by “kicking one of the male suspects in the groin at which point all six suspects fled,” police said.

After a search, police were able to arrest five suspects, and a fake gun was taken into evidence, officials said.

The sixth suspect, a male, was not found and is believed to be wearing a white shirt and black pants, officials said.

There were no shots fired during the incident, police said.

The suspects arrested face charges of menacing, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon and conspiracy.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 716-674-2280, according to the release.

West Seneca is about 360 miles northwest of New York City.

