75-year-old stabbed repeatedly as she slept, Louisiana cops say. Granddaughter charged

A woman is accused of stabbing her grandmother as she slept, then forcing her to drive herself to a hospital, Louisiana authorities said.

Gracie Watson, 25, of Keithville was charged with attempted second-degree murder in the July 4 stabbing, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Her 75-year-old grandma walked into Ochsner LSU Health around 3:45 a.m. with “multiple stab wounds” to her legs and torso, deputies said in a news release.

The woman told hospital staff that her granddaughter came into her room while she was asleep and stabbed her, the release said. She was then told to find her own way to the hospital.

Investigators went to the woman’s home to look for Watson but didn’t find her there, deputies said. The 25-year-old was arrested at a nearby truck stop soon after.

Watson remained in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center without bond as of Thursday, July 6, online records show.

Deputies didn’t provide an update on her grandmother’s condition.

Keithville is in northwest Louisiana, about 20 miles south of Shreveport.

