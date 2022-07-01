75-year-old Texas sex offender sentenced to 30 years for sexual assault of young girl

A 75-year-old Bedford man was sentenced on Thursday to 30 years in prison for a 2018 sexual assault of a child, according to Tarrant County court records.

Michael Transue received the sentence after a Tarrant County jury convicted the Bedford resident of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The trial was this week in Criminal District Court No. 2 in Fort Worth.

Bedford police reported that the incident occurred on Jan. 15, 2018. A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Transue on the sexual assault in June 2018.

Bedford police did not release any other details on the case.