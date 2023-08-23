75-year-old vanished from Oregon in 2013. His remains were just identified, CA cops say

Remains found in California have been identified as an Oregon man who went missing a little more than a decade ago, according to a sheriff’s office.

Max Eugene McIntosh, 75, of Medford, was last seen March 22, 2013, according to the California Department of Justice.

When the retired doctor left his home, he was heading to Missouri, The Redding Record Searchlight reported in 2013.

The same day he left home, however, his SUV was found out of gas near Lake Shasta, about 135 miles southeast of Medford, the newspaper reported.

Despite an “extensive search,” McIntosh was not found, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

On June 23, skeletal remains were found in Lakehead, Lt. Tyler Thompson, Shasta County’s chief deputy coroner, said in an Aug. 22 news release.

After anthropological and DNA analysis, the remains were identified as McIntosh, Thompson said.

McIntosh’s death is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Medford police, according to Thompson.

Lakehead is about 180 miles northwest of Sacramento, and Medford is about 160 miles southeast of Eugene.

