75-year-old West Palm Beach man hit by truck, killed in Sharpes early Wednesday

A 75-year-old West Palm Beach man was hit by a truck while crossing U.S. 1 in Sharpes and killed Wednesday morning, highway troopers said.

The man was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 1 from the east to the west side in an area not marked as a crosswalk north of Canaveral Groves Boulevard at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, troopers said.

He walked into the path of a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 traveling south, driven by a 66-year-old man from Mims.

The front of the pickup truck struck the man, troopers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not injured.

FHP did not release the name of those involved in the crash, citing Marsy's Law passed in 2018.

Introduced in memory of a young woman murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marsy’s Law was created to give crime victims a slate of rights, including protecting them and their families from harassment by their attackers.

Some law enforcement officials have interpreted the statute as applying to any victim, as well as to law enforcement officers being entitled to privacy and having their identity protected.

