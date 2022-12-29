75-year-old woman dies after being struck by a vehicle in Whitefish Bay, police say

A 75-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in the intersection of East Lake View Avenue and North Santa Monica Boulevard in Whitefish Bay on Dec. 28.

A 75-year-old woman died Wednesday when she was hit by a vehicle at an intersection in Whitefish Bay, police say.

Whitefish Bay police say the incident happened around 5:38 p.m. at the intersection of East Lake View Avenue and North Santa Monica Boulevard.

The woman was pinned underneath the vehicle when officers arrived on scene. The North Shore Fire Department was called to extricate the woman, but despite life-saving measures, the woman died, police said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Whitefish Bay police said the Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

