75-year-old woman found stabbed to death on dining room floor, cops say. Son charged

A man is charged after his 75-year-old mother was found stabbed to death inside her north Georgia home, deputies say.

Deputies were called to the home in Jasper on Monday, Jan. 29, and found Linda Foster’s body on the dining room floor, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said she had been stabbed multiple times.

Foster’s son, Barry Douglas Williamson, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault, deputies said. It’s not clear what led to the deadly attack.

Authorities didn’t release additional details but said the investigation is ongoing.

Williamson, 55, remained in custody at the Pickens County Adult Detention Center as of Jan. 31, online records show.

Jasper is about 60 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

