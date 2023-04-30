75-year-old woman sold house to give Facebook romance scammer $100K, police report shows

A 75-year-old woman is out of nearly $100,000 after she told police she was scammed by a man she met on Facebook.

On April 18, the woman told the Athens-Clarke County Police Department she had been talking with a man on Facebook since March who had been asking for money.

The woman said she and a man started getting serious, relationship-wise and he started asking her for money.

The man told her he needed the money in cash and the woman proceeded to send roughly $95,000 to him, according to a police report.

When asking for money, the man said that he needed the money in cash and cash only.

The man asked for so much money that the woman said she even sold her house to send him the money that he needed.

The woman said she sent all of this money to an address in Ralston, Nebraska using FedEx and UPS.

It’s unclear whether police have identified any suspects in this incident.

