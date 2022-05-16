Stand-off with armed individual causes I-75 shutdown, Lexington police say

An incident in rural Fayette County prompted a significant response from the Lexington Fire Department and Lexington Police Department Monday.

Police said the incident started as a trespassing call but escalated. Police said they were in a stand-off with someone who had a firearm and were trying to resolve the situation, but a Fayette County Coroner’s office vehicle showed up to the scene just before 1:30 p.m.

The incident involved two people, but one of them distanced themselves from the person who’s in a stand-off, according to police. The second individual has been in communication with police.

“Right now our officers and our (emergency response) team, we’re trying to communicate with him and distance him from that firearm so we can just have a safe outcome for everybody,” said Sgt. Guy Miller from the Lexington Police Department.

Further details of the incident weren’t immediately available but law enforcement were seen arriving at the scene in armored vehicles and police were blocking off I-75 near Athens, a community in rural Fayette County. The fire department also had several vehicles on scene, including a large emergency medical services vehicle. Kentucky State Police were also seen in the area.

Police confirmed that I-75 was shut down in both directions between exits 99 and 104 for “an active police scene.”

“Please avoid the area,” Lexington police said in a tweet.

I-75 reopened less than an hour after it was initially shut down, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

Most of the emergency response vehicles left the scene prior to 1:30 p.m.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information.