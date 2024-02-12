I-75 southbound in Naples reopens to traffic after Bombardier jet crash Friday

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, Interstate 75 southbound is now open through Naples, two days after a small passenger jet crash-landed on the road, hitting cars, slamming into the retaining wall alongside the highway, and catching fire, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Earlier Sunday the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, announced that it planned to move the downed Bomobadier Challenger 600-series jet to an "undisclosed secure facility in Jacksonville."

The agency said it would also send the black box, also known as the flight data recorder, and cockpit voice recorder to agency headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Florida Highway Patrol's Lt. Gregory Bueno noted that debris was still being cleared off the road Sunday, but had estimated the highway would be open by the end of day.

Two died in the crash; the other three onboard survived. All automobile drivers and passengers caught in the crash survived, as well.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the dead as pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, Fla., and Ian Fredrick Hoffman, 65, of Pompano Beach, Fla.

Crew member Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, Fla. and passengers Aaron Baker, 35 and Audra Green, 23, of Columbus, Ohio, survived the crash. Survivors could not be reached Sunday.

The plane was coming from Columbus, Ohio, to the Naples Airport and scheduled for departure to Fort Lauderdale. Before its arrival, Murphy radioed air traffic control to say the plane had dual engine failure, and he was going to attempt an emergency landing outside of the airport.

The plane crashed about 4 miles from the airport.

According to FlightAware's flight tracker, the jet plunged from 1,800 feet to the ground in the last minute of its descent.

The NTSB is investigating the crash. The agency investigates about 1,200 aviation accidents and incidents a year, and about 60 accidents in the other modes of transportation: rail, highway, marine, and pipeline.

Officials estimate the NTSB will have a preliminary report in about 30 days.

