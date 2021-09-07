75% of U.S. adults have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine - CDC

75% of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The agency said 193,798,688 of adults have had at least one shot, while 165,947,460 people, or 64.3% of the adult population, are fully vaccinated.

The United States has administered 375,995,378 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning, and distributed 450,122,155 doses.

Those figures are up from the 374,488,924 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 4.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

More than 1.4 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

