I-75 or US 41? A commuter from Fort Myers who works in Naples states her case

When it comes to her daily to commute to work, much has changed for Fort Myers resident Natalie Thrushman.

"Driving home used to be my time to unwind from work but during season it is so anxiety driven (no pun intended) that you have to be super defensive out there because some of the things I see on the road driving home are just insane," Thrushman said.

Thrushman, 37, is a Nursing Director at NCH in Naples. It's a commute thousands of people make every day in Southwest Florida and one of the reasons for frequent logjams on Interstate 75 and US 41, the two main north-south arteries in this region.

It has gotten so bad that Thrushman feels like she should document what she endures five days a week.

"I tell my fiancé I wish I had a dash cam to record my drive everyday," she said.

There came a point where she had to decide which road she should travel to get to work in her Ford Escape, which last week happened to be in a collision shop for repair after she was hit on her way into work back in December.

Now, you must be wondering which route she takes to work. Here is what she said in her own words in an email:

I have lived in SW Florida since I was 4 and have seen so much growth over the years since 1990. I grew up in Naples but moved to Fort Myers two years ago. I commute to work five days a week from Fort Myers to Naples and traffic is awful during season.

During off season it can take me 35 minutes to get home from work around 4:30 in the afternoon. During season, for example today, it took me an hour and 15 minutes to get home accident free. I take 41 to work and home everyday. I used to take 75 home but realized if there is an accident the options to get off 75 are far more difficult than on 41. At least on 41 you could always move over to Three Oaks Parkway if needed.

Another reason I stopped taking 75 was I was rear ended last April while trying to get on to the 75 on ramp by a distracted driver. That happed again to me just this past December when at a complete stop on 41 a driver reaching for something in their back seat slammed into the back of my vehicle during high morning traffic. You have to be 100% distraction free on 41 in the morning. Traffic moves but then comes to a dead stop. I’ve had quite a bit of anxiety driving now during season for reasons like this.

There are way too many distracted drivers out there not paying attention during the highest traffic times. I work from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., which in my opinion are the worst times to be on the road. It is bumper to bumper almost every day during season and I’m sure others feel my pain when after working a long day you just want to get home and get home safely. It is a free for all out there during season and you can sense the tension all over the road because many of these drivers are people that have worked all day and want nothing more than to be home. Not to mention the fear of ending up in a car accident every time you get into the car to go to work or home.

I could go on, but if you had to ask me how bad is the traffic in SWFL, it is awful and it’s only getting worse each year.

