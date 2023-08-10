75 years ago: When O’Fallon put its police officers on two wheels

In August 1948, the O’Fallon Police Department acquired a patrol motorcycle for dealing with traffic offenses throughout the city. Here’s how the O’Fallon Progress reported it back then:

“O’Fallon may well take its place with the larger cities when it comes to a well-equipped police department.

“William F. Morton, recently named as chief of police, acquired a motorcycle for speedier and more efficient duty.

“Chief Morton, in speaking of the new acquisition, stated that the ‘bike’ will serve more efficiently in coping with traffic violators, especially some of the drivers who are in the habit of making a speedway of the city’s streets. Sidewalk bicycle riders will also do well to heed a warning that this is prohibited by ordinance.

“The chief declared that complaints from pedestrians on the bicycle nuisance are becoming more numerous and the practice will have to cease, as violators are subject to arrest and penalties.”

Morton was only chief until May 1949, less than a year. After his law enforcement stint, he operated a photography studio in O’Fallon until 1955 when he moved to Litchfield and operated a successful studio there for many years. He died in 2012.

75 years ago, Aug. 12, 1948

John F. Miller, for the past two years principal of the Valier, Illinois High School (just west of present-day Rend Lake), has been named superintendent of O’Fallon Township High and grade schools.

Appointment of Mr. Miller was approved by the boards of education at a joint meeting. He succeeds R.H. Braun, who resigned two weeks ago to accept a position as principal of the high school at Urbana.

The new head of the schools comes to O’Fallon with 15 years experience in teaching and administration in Illinois grade and high schools.

He is a graduate of Eastern Teachers’ College where he received his bachelor’s degree. In addition, he has a master’s degree from the University of Illinois and has done additional graduate work at the University of Chicago and Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

Story continues

Mr. Miller is married and is seeking living quarters for his wife, their daughter, and a son. The daughter is in high school and the son is a grade school pupil.

Anyone who has knowledge of an available house is asked to notify Carl Barth, secretary of the Township High board, or Howard Glenn, president of the grade school board as the Miller family is desirous of locating in O’Fallon before the school opening in September.

50 years ago, Aug. 10, 1973

Chief of Police James W. Tiley asked the council to terminate his employment with the department effective Sept. 1 when he will go on physical disability.

Tiley has been ill in recent weeks but had planned retirement this year after 20 years’ service.

The council accepted his letter which expressed thanks to the council for permitting him to build an efficient department.

Mayor Gary C. Mackey said a letter of commendation from the council should be sent to Tiley with the acceptance of his retirement decision.