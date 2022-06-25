A 757-acre Scottish island that comes with a mansion and a whale skeleton nicknamed 'Bony Dick' is on sale for just over $2 million
A Scottish island with its own 17th-century mansion is on sale for just over $2 million.
The Isle of Vaila has been owned by the same couple for 30 years, who told Insider it's "heaven."
Since 2000 it's been home to a sperm whale skeleton, nicknamed "Bony Dick" as a nod to "Moby Dick."
An island roughly 100 miles from mainland Scotland is on sale for £1.75 million, or around $2 million.
Source: Savills
The Isle of Vaila, a 757-acre landmass that's part of the Shetland Archipelago, is home to rugged cliffs, rocky outcrops, caves, and pebble beaches, according to the Savills real-estate listing.
Source: Savills
Current owner Richard Rowland told Insider via email that he and his partner had "30 fantastic years" there, but "it is time for others to follow their dream" on the island.
As well as the island, which is a 10-minute boat ride from mainland Shetland, whoever buys Vaila will also own various properties dotted around it, including an 18th-century watchtower.
Source: Savills
But by far the grandest building on the island is Vaila Hall, a 17th-century mansion designed to look very similar to a castle with turrets and coats of arms carved into the walls.
Source: Savills
Vaila Hall was carefully renovated by the current owners to suit modern living with features such as new generators, central heating, electricity, and water filtration.
Source: Savills
Stone steps lead up to the impressive-looking wooden front door, which in turn opens up into what is known as the Great Hall.
According to Rowland, they've tried to conserve the feeling of a "time warp," and the stone fireplace and the original 1800s furniture in the Great Hall certainly do make it appear frozen in time.
In total, the mansion comes with six bedrooms, four of which are located on the first floor and have incredible ocean views, according to the listing.
Adding to the mystique of the entire mansion, the study room comes with a secret entrance, the listing adds.
It wouldn't hurt if the new owner had green fingers because there are three walled gardens, some of which are home to sycamore trees over a hundred years old.
Vaila's a rich organic farming opportunity for newcomers, who should also know that there is a flock of 200 pure-bred Shetland ewes on the island.
Source: Savills
In terms of wildlife, the listing says pods of orca often play in the surrounding waters, a real plus for anyone who fancies a bit of sea-life spotting from the comfort of home.
Speaking of marine life, the island has been home to a 42-foot sperm whale skeleton since it washed up in 2000. According to Rowland, its nickname is "Bony Dick," as a nod to "Moby Dick."
Source: Savills
The current owners have spent a lot of time to themselves on the island, but according to Rowland's wife Dorota, they've never had an unsettling moment. "You just have to have the right frame of mind," she said.
Though if there's ever a precarious moment, emergency services can land Coastguard helicopters on Vaila, a Savills representative told Insider.
For the current owners, whose happy island memories include a family wedding, dances, live music, and sporting events, Vaila "is heaven."
Read the original article on Insider