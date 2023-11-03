757 years needed to fully demine Ukraine at current pace, GLOBSEC analysts estimate

GLOBSEC analysts said that it will take 757 years to fully demining Ukraine

It will take Ukraine 757 years to demine landmine-contaminated territories using traditional methods and the currently available resources, according to GLOBSEC, a Slovakia-based think tank, U.S. weekly news magazine Time reported on Nov. 2.

Experts call this "little short of terrifying in terms of the scope of work that lies ahead."

In the 600 days since Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has overtaken Afghanistan and Syria to become the most mined country on Earth.

A third of Ukraine's territory is believed to be littered with millions of unexploded mines and cluster bombs, as well as wire, booby traps, and shell fragments.

The huge minefields have not only slowed down the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops. They endangered the lives of 6 million civilians and rendered some of the country's most valuable agricultural land unusable, which negatively affected both Ukraine's economy and the global food supply.

The scale of contamination of Ukraine with mines and unexploded ordnance is the largest since World War II, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said earlier.

As previously reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, about 174,000 square kilometers of Ukraine remain potentially mined.

