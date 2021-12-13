76-year-old construction worker fatally shot while waiting to start work, Texas cops say

A 20-year-old man is accused of shooting two construction workers, one fatally, as they were waiting to begin work early Dec. 12, Houston Police said in a news release.

Jovanny Villegas has been charged with capital murder, the release said.

According to police, Mutalib Karim, 76, and Olvin Canales, 44, were in a car in a convenience store parking lot in southeast Houston waiting to begin construction work when a man walked up to them and “demanded money.”

The release said the man then began shooting into the car, and both construction workers were hit.

Karim died at the scene, while Caneles was taken to the hospital, the release said.

Investigators later identified Villegas as the suspect. After he was detained, police said the 20-year-old “admitted to investigators his involvement” in the shooting.

