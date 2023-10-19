76-year-old crushed between parked cars in police chase crash, California cops say

A driver fleeing police slammed into parked vehicles, crushing and killing a 76-year-old onlooker, California authorities reported.

The fatal crash took place at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, Vallejo police said in a news release.

An officer tried to pull over a Ford Fusion for reckless driving, but the driver sped away, passing through two stop signs before crashing into parked vehicles, police said.

The collision crushed a man standing between two of the vehicles, police said. He later died of his injuries at a hospital.

The Sonoma County Coroner’s Office identified him as Russell Hawk of Vallejo, SF Gate reported.

The driver of the Ford Fusion ran away from the crash, police said. Officers said they found a firearm in the vehicle.

Police ask anyone with information to call 707-648-4329.

Vallejo is about 30 miles northeast of San Francisco.

