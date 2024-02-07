76-year-old driver cited for allegedly hitting Yarmouth dispatcher with car

A West Yarmouth man’s license was suspended after allegedly hitting and hospitalizing a Yarmouth dispatcher who was working a detail on Tuesday morning.

76-year-old Steven Golebiowski was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation.

Officers responding to the area of Route 28 near Rosemary Lane around 11 a.m. for a pedestrian strike found that Traffic Safety Officer Sean Ryan had been hit by a car while he was assigned to a road construction detail, according to Yarmouth Police.

Ryan, a dispatcher and 12-year veteran of the department, was allegedly wearing a high-visibility vest while standing in the roadway.

He was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital with multiple fractures, according to authorities. He is in stable condition and continues to receive treatment.

The driver of the car, Golebiowski, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to officials.

A request for immediate threat license suspension was filed with the RMV on Wednesday and his license was subsequently taken away.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW



