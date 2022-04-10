76-year-old exposes himself and masturbates beside woman on flight to Boston, feds say

A 76-year-old Florida man exposed himself, masturbated and put his hand on a woman’s thigh on a flight from Newark to Boston, federal officials said.

A 21-year-old woman sitting next to the Bonita Springs man took video of him groping himself through his pants Friday, April 8, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts said in a news release.

He also exposed himself, masturbated and put his hand on her thigh during the flight, prosecutors said.

She asked why he was touching her and he looked out the window, the release said.

The woman wrote, “Hi, this man assaulted me and touched my leg and is masturbating” on her phone and showed it to a fellow passenger, officials said.

As passengers exited the plane at Logan International Airport in Boston, the woman tried to point the man out to flight attendants but it was too crowded, prosecutors said.

He was later arrested while still at the airport on a charge of lewd, indecent and obscene acts on a flight, the release said. If convicted, he faces up to 90 days in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $5,000.

