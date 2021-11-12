76-year-old man beaten to death with space heater in fight over money, Alabama cops say

A 76-year-old man was beaten to death with a space heater in a fight over money, Alabama police said.

Neighbors Alverner Blanks and Monyuett Hinson, 24, were arguing about money when she hit him in the head with a space heater in his Bessemer home, WIAT and other news outlets reported.

Blanks was found unconscious by another neighbor and taken to a local hospital, where he was hospitalized for two weeks before being transferred to an assisted living facility, the outlet said.

He died from his injuries on Sept. 24, WBRC reported.

Hinson was originally arrested on Sept. 9, the day after the incident, on charges of attempted murder, robbery and hindering prosecution, AL.com reported. She was released from Jefferson County Jail on Sept. 24 after posting a $25,00 bond.

Now Hinson is charged with capital murder after the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office ruled Blanks’ death a homicide, WBRC reported.

She was booked into Jefferson County Jail on Nov. 11 and is being held without bond, AL.com reported.

McClatchy News reached out to the Bessemer Police Department but has not heard back.

Bessemer is about 16 miles southwest of Birmingham.

