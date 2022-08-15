76-year-old man shoots girlfriend’s son in the back during dispute, Fort Worth police say

A 76-year-old Fort Worth man shot his girlfriend’s 24-year-old son in the back Sunday afternoon after getting into an argument with him at a Fort Worth apartment complex, Fort Worth police said.

The victim who was in stable condition was taken to John Peter Hospital.

The 76-year-old man was arrested at the scene and later booked into the Fort Worth Jail.

Jail records identified the suspect as Murphy L. Ward who faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family.

Fort Worth patrol officers responded to a shooting call just after 6 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Lackland Road, at the Fairview Apartments.

Police learned that Ward and the 24-year-old Alvarado man got into an argument that started in the apartment complex parking lot.

Authorities did not release any information on what started the argument.

At some point, Ward is accused of brandishing a weapon and discharging it one time, hitting the 24-year-old man in the back.

Ward remained on the scene when police arrived. He was arrested just after 6 p.m. Sunday and booked into the jail at about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to jail records.

Detectives with the gun violence unit and family violence unit were notified of the shooting.