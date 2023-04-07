76-year-old was raped and strangled before being dumped along bike trail, PA cops say

A man has been arrested more than a week after the body of a missing 76-year-old grandma was discovered along a bike trail, Pennsylvania authorities say.

David Allen Bosley, 59, was arrested Thursday, April 6, in connection to the death of Marcy Suzette Nellis. Bosley’s charges include homicide, rape and kidnapping, according to a news release from the Venango County District Attorney.

After being reported missing March 26, Nellis was discovered dead the following day. Nellis, who according to her obituary “rarely missed a day going outside for a walk,” died while walking near her Oil City home.

Oil City firefighters said the search for Nellis included a helicopter, drones, boats, all-terrain vehicles and resources from eight counties.

“At no point did responders give up hope and everyone came together and worked as a well-oiled machine throughout the entire search,” the firefighters union said.

Oil City is about 90 miles northeast of Pittsburgh

Bosley becomes person of interest

Bosley, who according to Explore Venango lives near where Nellis’ body was found, became a person of interest as authorities investigated the woman’s death.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Explore Venango, shoe impressions found at the crime scene matched ones Bosley was wearing when interviewed by police.

He told officers he was fishing the day Nellis went missing, but the officers observed “minor injuries to his hands, chest and face,” the publication reported.

The district attorney said an autopsy determined Nellis was sexually assaulted and died by strangulation.

Testing of a rape kit linked Bosley to the incident, according to the district attorney.

“Bosley denied ‘touching that woman’ and denied having ‘anything to do with the death of the victim,’” Explore Venango reported, citing a complaint.

Bosley was charged with homicide, rape by forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse, officials said.

He had been convicted of aggravated indecent assault and attempted rape in 2000, Pennsylvania records show.

Nellis frequented the trail

The 76-year-old grandma enjoyed living a healthy lifestyle and walking outdoors, her obituary states.

Eric Barr, a neighbor of Nellis, said he saw her almost every day walking past his house, WTAE reported.

“Sadly enough, the day that she went missing, my wife happened to see her out walking that particular day, and then we come to find out by the next day that that’s what happened to her. It’s sad. Very sad,” Barr told WTAE.

Nellis was married for 57 years and lived in her Oil City home for 46 years, according to the obituary. She had two children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“Above all, Suzette loved spending time with her grandchildren; family always came first throughout her life,” the obituary states.

Good Hope Lutheran Pastor Sandra Jones, who helped orchestrate a walk in honor of Nellis, called her “one of the finest, kindest, most lovely people.”

“Everyone liked her and she liked everyone,” Jones told Pennsylvania blog Eight & 322. “And I suppose if she didn’t like someone, she was wise enough to keep that to herself.”