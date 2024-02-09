76-year-old Schofield man dies Friday in one-vehicle crash in Marathon County

ELDERON – A 76-year-old Schofield man is dead following a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Marathon County.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Trax east on Marathon County C about 12:15 p.m. Friday when it left the road at Sunset Drive near Elderon and hit a large rock in the south ditch. The vehicle started on fire after the collision and the unresponsive driver was removed from the vehicle by passersby.

Lifesaving efforts were performed at the scene by the passersby and emergency medical personnel, however, the man was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Other agencies who assisted at the crash included the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Wittenberg Fire and EMS, Safer EMS, Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and Everest Metro Police Department.

Local business news: Wausau Window and Wall Systems brand 'retired.' What does that mean for local facilities and employees?

More local news: Seven-story Wausau Riverlife District development canceled amid 'unfavorable economic conditions'

Editor Jamie Rokus can be reached at jrokus@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jamie_Rokus.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Schofield man dies Friday in one-vehicle crash in Marathon County