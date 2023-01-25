76-year-old woman freezes to death after fall in her driveway, Vermont police suspect

A 76-year-old woman froze to death outside of her home, Vermont police suggested.

The woman was a resident of Rupert, a sparsely populated town bordering New York, according to a Jan. 24 news release from the Vermont State Police.

The woman’s body was found in her driveway on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 21, police said. It’s unclear who discovered the woman.

It appears she fell and “died from exposure to the elements,” police said. The weather at the time was near freezing.

Her body was transported to Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Though her death is believed to be an accident, the investigation remains ongoing and the woman’s name is being withheld until her relatives are notified, police said.

A spokesperson for the state police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

