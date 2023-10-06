76-year-old woman robbed outside Blue Ash Kroger, police report says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Blue Ash police are investigating after a 76-year-old woman was injured when someone stole her purse outside of a Kroger.

Police said the crime happened around noon Tuesday in the parking lot of the grocery store on Hunt Road.

The 76-year-old victim parked her vehicle and was walking into Kroger when someone grabbed her purse and tried to run away, according to Blue Ash police.

The woman told police she held on to her purse and fell to the pavement before letting go.

She injured her knee, elbow, hand and shoulder, the police report explained.

The victim wasn’t able to give a description of the suspect, but a witness told police the person was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a black face cover.

The witness told officers he saw the suspect take off in a Ford Escape with another person heading west on 126 and got a picture of the vehicle.

Police looked up the license plate and said the SUV was stolen out of Delhi Township. Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said they found the stolen vehicle.

Blue Ash police said they think the suspects were also involved in an auto theft at a gas station in Lockland earlier Wednesday.

If you have information about these offenses, please call Detective Keuffer at 513-745-8429 or Crime Stoppers at 352-3040.

