I-76 rest area renovation in Portage County indefinitely delayed

Travelers driving along Interstate 76 will have to wait longer for a rest stop.

How long that wait will be is unknown.

More than three years after work began to renovate the two rest areas in both directions of I-76, east of State Route 14 in Edinburg Township, the project's end is not yet in sight.

Ray Marsch, spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation's District 4 office in Akron, said via email that the $10 million project is between contractors.

"ODOT and Ohio Facilities Construction Commission are making a significant investment of taxpayer dollars into the Portage County rest areas," said Marsch. "We expect quality work to be completed on schedule. There were problems with the contractor meeting deadlines for completion. We are proceeding through the process of identifying a replacement contractor."

The Ohio Facilities Construction Commission oversees capital projects undertaken by state agencies such as ODOT, and state-supported colleges and universities.

In a Dec. 2 letter, OFCC Executive Director Cheryl J. Lyman informed the contractor, GreenHeart Companies, LLC, of Boardman, that its contract to perform the renovations on the two rest areas was being terminated due to incomplete work.

An estimated completion date is not currently available.

In response to a request for comment, GreenHeart emailed a response from company President Brian Angelilli:

“We disagree with ODOT’s claim that we are solely responsible for the delays involved with this project and would like to share our side of the story when the time is appropriate. We would welcome walking the site with anyone to review our work.”

Marsch said work began in January 2021. "The previous rest areas reached the end of their useful life," he said.

The project is to both modernize and double the size of the facilities.

"The new buildings are lodge-style design with high-ceilings, warm natural wood features, and lots of natural light," said Marsch.

The parking lot is also being expanded, with a "pull-through feature" for commercial vehicles. Also updated will be public amenities, lighting, site security, sidewalks, and landscaping.

Interstate 76 begins west of Akron, runs through Portage County and then turns to the southeast in Mahoning County before entering Pennsylvania. A map on ODOT's website does not show any other rest areas along I-76 in Ohio.

