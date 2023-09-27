76-unit affordable housing apartment complex coming to Yonkers' Main Street

YONKERS − A 10-story mixed-use building with 76 affordable units and ground commercial space will soon rise on Main Street.

The project, St. Clair, is within walking distance of the Metro North train station, Bee-Line bus system, downtown businesses and waterfront parks. It will include a fitness room, community room and an outdoor roof deck.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and city officials broke ground on Wednesday morning. The construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

Yonkers mayor Mike Spano said the development adds to the city’s growing housing stock with modern, accessible and sustainable amenities.

“Yonkers continues to lead Westchester County in providing quality, low market rate housing that is equitable and inclusive,” Spano said.

The project includes a mix of apartments − 12 studios, 36 one-bedroom, 23 two-bedroom and five three-bedroom units − and will be occupied entirely by tenants who earn at or below 80% of the Westchester area median income.

Developer Rella Fogliano, CEO of MacQuesten Development, said the project is an example of how public and private partnership serve to strengthen the fabric of a community.

“There’s a lot of development here that are market rate; we do need more affordable housing,” she said. “The fabric of a community is to have affordability.”

The building will be energy efficient with all-electric appliances, including heat pumps for heating and cooling and low-flow plumbing fixtures.

St. Clair is a part of Gov. Hochul’s $25 billion comprehensive housing plan that would create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across the state. It receives nearly $60 million in state funds, including $8.4 million in tax-exempt bonds and $25.2 million in tax credits, as well as about $2.6 million from the city and county governments.

Gov. Hochul said good affordable housing is a human right and that more affordable housing is needed.

“If we don't build more housing, New Yorkers will suffer. They'll suffer directly,” she said. “The cost of living is getting too high. And we can do something about it if we can take on the most expensive cost-of-living driver for them. That is their rent or their mortgages.”

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved 1,266 affordable homes in the city of Yonkers.

“It's simple – supply and demand. You build more, the prices will come down,” Hochul said.

