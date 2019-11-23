76 years after 'the toughest battle in Marine Corps history,' the fallen are still returning home

(AP Photo)





The battle for Tarawa, regarded as one of the fiercest in Marine Corps history, ended 76 years ago, on November 23, 1943.

More than 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed, and several hundred of them remain missing or unidentified.

Efforts to locate and identify servicemen killed there, led by the nonprofit History Flight, have found hundreds of remains, but some in the island nation are warning that time is running out.

The 18,000 Marines and sailors who landed on the island of Betio in the Tarawa atoll in the Pacific Ocean early on November 20, 1943, waded into what one combat correspondent called "the toughest battle in Marine Corps history."

After 76 hours of fighting, the battle for Betio was over on November 23. More than 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed and nearly 2,300 wounded. Four Marines received the Medal of Honor for their actions — three posthumously.

Of roughly 4,800 Japanese troops defending the island, about 97% were killed. All but 17 of the 146 prisoners captured were Korean laborers.

"Betio would be more habitable if the Marines could leave for a few days and send a million buzzards in," Robert Sherrod, a correspondent for Time, wrote after the fighting.

The victory at Tarawa "knocked down the front door to the Japanese defenses in the Central Pacific," Adm. Chester Nimitz, commander in chief of the Pacific fleet, said afterward.

Hundreds were left unidentified and unaccounted for

Because of environmental conditions, remains were quickly buried in trenches or individual graves on Betio, which is about a half-square-mile in size and, at the time of the battle, only about 10 feet above sea level at its highest point.

Navy construction sailors also removed some grave markers as they hurriedly built runways and other infrastructure to help push farther across the Pacific toward Japan.

The US Army Graves Registration Service came after the war to exhume remains and return them to the US, but its teams could not find more than 500 servicemen, and in 1949, the Army Quartermaster General's Office declared those remains "unrecoverable," telling families that those troops were buried at sea or in Hawaii as "unknowns."

Over the past 16 years, however, Betio, now part of Kiribati, has yielded some of the largest recoveries of remains of US service members.

That work has been led by History Flight, a Virginia-based nonprofit and Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency partner that's dedicated to finding and recovering missing US service members.

"History Flight was started in 2003, and we've been researching the case history of Tarawa since 2003, but we started working out there 2008," Katherine Rasdorf, a researcher at History Flight, told Business Insider on Thursday. "We had to do all the research and analysis first before we went out there."