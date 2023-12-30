$760 million up for grabs in last Powerball drawing of 2023

Dec. 29—AUSTIN — Texas Lottery players will be closing out the year with a chance to play for one of the largest Powerball jackpots in game history, as the Grand Prize for the Saturday, Dec. 30, drawing stands at an estimated annuitized $760 million.

Saturday's Grand Prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot of 2023 and is the sixth largest in Powerball history. The cash value for Saturday night's drawing is worth an estimated $382.5 million. If there is no jackpot winner in the next Powerball drawing, the Grand Prize for the Monday, Jan. 1, drawing will rise to an estimated annuitized $810 million.

"It's been a year filled with exciting jackpots and we're hoping a Texas Lottery player can ring in the new year as a Powerball Grand Prize winner," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, in a news release. "While this is a thrilling opportunity, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. Also, if it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket after the drawing, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

So far in 2023, 27 second-tier Powerball prizes of $1 million or larger have been sold to Texas Lottery players, including two during the current jackpot run. Most recently, a $2 million second-tier prize winning ticket was sold in Katy for the Dec. 27 drawing. Before that, a winning ticket worth $2 million was sold in Austin for the Dec. 13 drawing.

Saturday's drawing will be the 34th in the current Powerball jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the Oct. 14 drawing. This is the third largest Powerball jackpot of the year and is the fourth one to surpass $750 million in 2023. It is also the game's biggest jackpot up for grabs since the estimated $1.765 billion jackpot for the Oct. 11 drawing, which was won in California.