76ers' Kelly Oubre sidelined with broken rib after being struck in hit-and-run

Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre was sidelined Sunday after he was struck and injured by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the heart of Philadelphia, authorities and 76ers officials said.

Oubre, 27, was walking in his neighborhood, Center City, when he was hit by a vehicle at or near Broad and Locust streets, a few blocks south of City Hall, about 7 p.m. Saturday, Philadelphia police said in a statement.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was stabilized, the police department said.

NBC Philadelphia reported that Oubre suffered a broken rib, as well as injuries to his hip and leg, and was released after he was treated at the hospital for a few hours.

He was expected to be at the 76ers' practice Tuesday as an observer, after which the team would evaluate his recovery timeline, head coach Nick Nurse said at a pregame news conference.

A spokesperson told NBC Sports the team didn't see the injuries as season-ending.

No arrests had been made, police said, and investigators were trying to figure out the identity of the driver.

Oubre was born and raised in New Orleans but moved to the Houston area after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, according to his NBA bio.

In college, he played for the Kansas Jayhawks before he was chosen by the Atlanta Hawks as the 15th overall draft pick in 2015.

The Hawks promptly traded him, and he has been on the rosters of four other teams since then, with the Sixers so far appearing to be the most successful fit.

He has averaged 16 points a game for the 7-1 Sixers. Nurse said he had been "heading towards a good season."

Nurse described Oubre as "a guy who needed a break, was getting one, and he did everything he could to give himself a break."

“That’s kind of a bummer," he said.

