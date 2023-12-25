76th Annual Antiques Forum hosted by Colonial Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is getting ready for the 76th Annual Antiques Forum.

Registration is now open for the Antiques Forum, which is set to take place from Feb. 23-27 and is offered both virtually and in-person. 2024’s conference will examine public and private collections, new research and revitalized spaces from London to Nova Scotia and across the United States.

The list of guest speakers can be found below:

Timothy John Whittaker : Architectural historian and retired director of The Spitalfields Historic Buildings Trust, East Midlands Region.

Willie Graham : Independent scholar and architectural historian.

Robert Leath : Executive director of Edenton Historical Commission.

Adam T. Erby : Chief curator of Mount Vernon.

Maeve Woodley Delph : Architectural paint conservator.

Trevor Brandt : Managing editor of Americana Insights.

Cynthia Cooper : Head of collections and research at McCord Stewart Museum.

Jefferson Mansell : Historian with the Natchez National Historical Park.

Errol Manners : Independent scholar.

Luke J. Pecoraro : Director of archaeology at Drayton Hall Preservation Trust.

Amanda E. Lange : Curatorial department director at Historic Deerfield.

Lisa Minardi : Executive director of Historic Trappe.

Matthew Skie : Curator of exhibitions at Museum of the American Revolution.

Brenton Grom : Director of the George Read II House and Gardens.

Ahmauri Williams-Alford : Emerging scholar at Telfair Museum.

Henry Beard : Emerging scholar at Old Salem.

Cecelia Eure: Emerging scholar at Winterthur.

All presentations for the conference will take place in the Virginia Room of the Williamsburg Lodge unless otherwise stated. Special programs and special room rates at Colonial Williamsburg hotels will be available for in-person attendees.

The price for in-person registration will be $655 per person and $490 for students and museum professionals and includes presentations, evening receptions, conference dinner, continental breakfasts and coffee breaks.

Virtual-only registration will be $175 per person and will include access to all general session presentations.

A seven-day ticket voucher to Colonial Williamsburg’s Art Museums and Historic Area will be included for both in-person and virtual registrations, and is valid for redemption through Dec. 31, 2024.

In-person registration and payment is required by Feb. 1. Virtual registration and payment is required by Feb. 10.

To register for the Annual Antiques Forum, visit the Colonial Williamsburg site here.

