77 die of COVID-19 in New York as rates slowly drop, Cuomo says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK — Seventy-seven New Yorkers died of coronavirus even as infection rates and caseloads continued to slowly drop, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also dropped to 4,617 Friday and the positive test rate stood at 2.9%, near three month lows.

“We can’t let our guard down until more New Yorkers are vaccinated and the infection rate drops further,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The vaccination rate continues to rise, with 21.7% of New Yorkers receiving at least one dose and 11% fully vaccinated.

Deaths and hospitalizations are declining very slowly even as infection rates decline dramatically from their peak in early January.

New York City remains the hardest hit place in the state, with more deaths and infections. Forty-three of the fatalities were of residents of the five boroughs.

Manhattan was the only borough with a positive COVID-19 test rate below the statewide average, logging in at 2.6%

All the outer boroughs had higher-than-average rates ranging from 4.67% in Staten Island to 4.22% in Brooklyn.

The numbers reflect a weekslong trend in coronavirus numbers in the state and around the nation.

Deaths, infections and positive test rates plunged dramatically from highs reached after the end-of-year holidays.

But in late February the declines leveled off and rates have mostly stayed steady ever since. Even with vaccination rates rising, public health experts fear more-contagious variants of COVID-19 could spark a new surge in the spring.

———

Recommended Stories

  • “I did not do what has been alleged”: Cuomo

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would not step down as the state’s Democrats call for his resignation.

  • New York Governor Cuomo refuses to resign over sexual assault claims, saying 'the state needs me'

    Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, said last night that he was not going to resign despite the majority of the state's Democratic members of Congress saying they believed he could no longer effectively lead. Mr Cuomo is fighting for his political life after more than six women have come forward to make complaints of sexual harassment and assault. US Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, along with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler and several other Democratic congress members from New York, called for Mr Cuomo to resign on Friday. He is now facing an investigation by lawyers working with the New York Attorney General. "Let the review proceed. I'm not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians. I was elected by the people," a defiant Mr Cuomo told reporters during a phone briefing on Friday. "The people of this state have known me for 40 years,” he added. "We have serious issues across the entire state," Mr Cuomo said, referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, as he claimed his colleagues’ calls to step down at such a time were “dangerous” and “reckless”. He again denied the allegations of harassment by a number of women, including former aides and employees. The latest accusation, reported on Wednesday in the Times Union newspaper, appeared the most serious. It alleged that Mr Cuomo put his hand under the blouse of a female staffer and touched her "aggressively" at the end of last year in his private residence. "I did not do what has been alleged," the 63-year-old three-term governor said. "Period. I won't speculate about people's possible motives, but I can tell you, as a former attorney general who has gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation." He went on to say he is "proud" that he is not part of the "political club" and implied that is why others were "going after" him. ”People know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture and the truth," he said. At least 14 of the 27 members of New York's US congressional delegation have now called on Mr Cuomo to step down. “Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign,” Jerry Nadler, House Judiciary Chairman, wrote on Twitter. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez released a statement saying: "The fact that this latest report was so recent is alarming, and it raises concerns about the present safety and well-being of the administration's staff. These allegations have all been consistent and highly-detailed, and there are also credible media reports substantiating their accounts." The growing scandal surrounding the Democrat once tipped to win the party’s nomination in the 2024 election was receiving intense media attention. The New York Times and New York Magazine on Friday both released investigations into Mr Cuomo’s administration, which the latter called “toxic”. More than 35 people who have worked in Mr Cuomo’s executive chamber described his office to the Times as "deeply chaotic, unprofessional and toxic," especially for young women.

  • Biden says national unity will help end the pandemic

    In his first prime-time address to the nation, President Biden urged Americans to continue following public health guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing to help put an end to the pandemic. Watch his remarks here.

  • Lukashenko says Belarus may submit new Eurovision entry after backlash

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday that Belarus may submit a new entry to this year's Eurovision Song Contest after the previous one, by a band known for mocking anti-government protests, was rejected as too political. Featuring lyrics such as "I will teach you to toe the line", the entry had sparked a backlash from opposition figures and fuelled calls by a European Parliament lawmaker for Belarus to be suspended from the popular competition. Eurovision's organisers, the European Broadcasting Union, on Thursday threatened Belarus with disqualification if it did not submit a modified version of the entry or submit a new song.

  • At least 12 killed in protests in Myanmar; civilian vice-president vows resistance to junta

    Five people were shot dead and several injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, witnesses told Reuters. In Pyay, a witness said security forces initially stopped an ambulance from reaching those who were injured, leading to one death. More than 70 people have been killed in Myanmar in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group has said.

  • Visits to Humphrey Yogart tripled after Meghan Markle name-dropped her former workplace during her Oprah interview

    A rep for the frozen-yogurt shop in Los Angeles says business has been booming since Meghan Markle gave it a shout-out during her Oprah interview.

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’

  • Sea slugs self-decapitate and regrow whole body

    This sea slug is able to self-decapitateand regrow a whole new bodyCourtesy: Sayaka Mitoh Japenese reseachers said they made the discovery by chanceSOUNDBITE) (Japanese) NARA WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY PHD RESEARCHER, SAYAKA MITOH, SAYING:"One day, the head and body of the Elysia cf. marginata (sea slug) that our laboratory had been raising for generations was suddenly split apart. I thought it was going to die, but when I saw it, it was moving around and eating food. It seemed to be doing well. So I continued observing it, and I realized, it had started regenerating its heart and body.""The heart and body regenerated from the tip of its (sea slug) head. This indicates that there are probably stem cells in this area. If there will be more research on these stem cells, I believe it could be applied to regenerative medicine in the future."

  • On the 1-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death, activists take stock of the 'Say Her Name' protests

    One year since 26-year-old emergency room technician Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville, Ky., police, her family, friends and supporters continue to work to keep her name top of mind.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • Stimulus checks are starting to hit Americans' bank accounts this weekend, but some may not be able to access the money right away

    The IRS said it is officially releasing the direct payments on March 17, so it may take a few more days for major banks to clear them.

  • French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony

    The ceremony announcing the winners of this year’s Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, included a loud cry for culture in the age of the coronavirus, with one actor stripping naked onstage to make a statement about the continued closure of cinemas and theaters. Corinne Masiero came onstage Friday night to present the best costume award wearing a donkey suit and tampons as earrings. “Is that too trash?” Masiero asked the socially distanced audience before removing the donkey costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked dress and announcing “I have a last one.”

  • French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparks outrage with a cartoon portraying Meghan Markle as George Floyd with the Queen kneeling on her neck

    The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • The royal family is back to business as usual, sending a clear message about where their priorities lie after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview

    After Harry and Meghan's interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton promoted mental health in schools, and the Queen celebrated science education.

  • A woman in Texas claimed 'police brutality' when she was arrested after repeatedly refusing to wear a mask inside a bank

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott controversially rescinded the state's mask order, though businesses are still able to require customers to wear them.

  • Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" after AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

    Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday. Norway halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday, following a similar move by Denmark. "We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine," Sigurd Hortemo, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

  • After saying its basketball season was over, Duke could still play in the NCAA tournament

    Just how long is a coronavirus quarantine?

  • What is Cuomo clutching in a photo of him wrapped in a blanket, taken at the end of a politically tumultuous week?

    Holding his phone in his right hand, Cuomo appears to be clutching Saratoga Spring Water with his left hand, while hunched and draped in a blanket.

  • Infectious diseases expert Michael Osterholm says COVID variants are a "whole new ballgame"

    The U.S. is playing a "whole new ballgame" in terms of controlling the coronavirus now that variants are spreading across the country, Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CBS News on Friday.Why it matters: Osterholm said the U.S. could face another surge from the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom and has since been detected throughout the U.S. Multiple studies have suggested that it likely spreads more easily than the original strain of the virus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "We are, I think for the moment, in the eye of a hurricane with regard to the good news, the vaccine's coming, but the big challenge [is] with this new variant that has arrived here from Europe," Osterholm told CBS News."But beyond that, it's all going to be about the variants and the vaccine, and that will determine where we're going to be next year, the year after, and the year after that."Osterholm predicted that between now and the time the U.S. can vaccinate more of its population "we're going to see this B.1.1.7 surge occur."The big picture: His warning comes as multiple states across the country relax or roll back their coronavirus restrictions.Around the world, some countries are again going back into lockdown as cases continue to rise.Go deeper: Europe's new coronavirus spike is a warning to the U.S.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free